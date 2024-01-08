en English
Artists/Artwork

Russian Billionaire Rybolovlev Accuses Sotheby’s of Artwork Overpricing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST
Russian Billionaire Rybolovlev Accuses Sotheby’s of Artwork Overpricing

Renowned Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev has initiated a legal battle against the globally reputed auction house, Sotheby’s, accusing it of complicity in a scheme that allegedly resulted in him being overcharged for several invaluable artworks. The artworks in question include the celebrated ‘Salvator Mundi,’ attributed to the Italian master Leonardo da Vinci. The allegations surfaced during the first day of a trial that is capturing significant global attention. Rybolovlev’s claims cast a shadow over Sotheby’s reputation, asserting that it abused its position of power and reputation to facilitate the overpricing by the art dealer Yves Bouvier.

The Artworks and the Alleged Fraud

The disputed transactions in question took place between December 2011 and November 2014, and encompass four masterpieces of art. The ‘Salvator Mundi’ holds a special spot in the annals of art history as it became the most expensive artwork ever sold in 2017. Rybolovlev’s lawyers argue that Sotheby’s played a significant role in enabling Bouvier to inflate prices unjustly, leading to the billionaire paying millions of dollars more than the actual worth of the artworks.

The Legal Battle

Rybolovlev, the 180th richest person globally, with an estimated fortune of $11.4 billion, is suing Sotheby’s in New York, claiming that the auction house inflated the estimated values of artworks, thereby creating a deceptive environment. The legal battle arises from the discovery that art broker Yves Bouvier allegedly deceived him by purchasing the works at a lower price and charging him a significantly higher amount, leading to claims of fraudulent practices.

Sotheby’s Response

Sotheby’s, on the other hand, maintains its innocence, refuting the allegations and expressing its commitment to abide by industry-best practices and legal obligations. The auction house is set to face the trial, stating its readiness to counter the allegations and prove its integrity. The proceedings commenced in Manhattan on January 8th.

Artists/Artwork Business Russia
BNN Correspondents



