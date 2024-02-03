Rothschild Foundation Acquires Guercino's Rediscovered Painting of Moses for $600,000

A long-lost masterpiece by the Baroque painter Guercino, dramatically depicting Moses, has been acquired by the Rothschild Foundation. The painting, initially undervalued and attributed to an anonymous follower of Guido Reni, was sold for an astonishing $600,000 at a Paris auction, far exceeding its initial $6,000 estimate.

Rediscovery and Restoration

The painting's true creator was recognized by Fabrizio Moretti, an Old Masters dealer. Post-restoration, the artwork's luminescence was revealed, enhancing its value to €2 million ($2.2 million). This extraordinary find was part of a minor sale in Paris in 2022, where it was a sleeper, unnoticed and undervalued.

Guercino's Moses Joins Waddesdon Manor's Collection

The Rothschild Foundation plans to display the painting at Waddesdon Manor in England as part of the forthcoming exhibition "Guercino at Waddesdon: King David and the Wise Women." Running from 20th March to 27th October 2024, the exhibition aims to showcase the evolution of Guercino's style.

A Glimpse into the Past

The painting, estimated to be from around 1618-19, has a rich history. It was once part of the collection of cardinal Alessandro d’Este in Rome and later the Este ducal collections in Modena before being lost during the Napoleonic era. Now, it will be exhibited alongside Waddesdon's King David, and three sibyls loaned from the Royal Collection and London's National Gallery, contributing to the narrative of Guercino's artistic progression.

Waddesdon Manor, a 19th-century estate originally owned by Ferdinand de Rothschild, is now managed by the Rothschild Foundation on behalf of the National Trust and is accessible to the public. With this new acquisition, visitors will have the opportunity to witness a significant piece of Guercino's body of work, relishing in its historical richness and artistic brilliance.