Romania’s National Museum of Art Inaugurates European Decorative Art Gallery

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) is set to celebrate the Day of National Culture on January 15th, 2024, with the inauguration of its new European Decorative Art Gallery. This remarkable permanent exhibition will showcase an extensive collection of over 400 artifacts, representing four centuries of European history. The artifacts, including tapestries, furniture, ceramics, glass, and metalwork, originate from various European countries such as Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Russia, and date from the 16th to the 19th century.

A Showcase of European Heritage

Highlights of the exhibition include a 1586 marriage box from Dresden, Delft pottery from the Netherlands, Spanish ceramics from Manises, Italian ceramics from Montelupo Fiorentino and Savona, French ceramics from Rouen, Moustiers, and Sèvres, and Meissen pottery from Germany. The gallery also boasts an assortment of silver and glassware, Provence furniture and tapestry, along with a collection of clocks from some of Europe’s most renowned workshops.

Reviving an Historic Space

The gallery space, previously damaged by the 1986 earthquake and a fire in 1989, has been meticulously refurbished for this occasion. The MNAR, alongside dedicated sponsors and partners, has invested in restoring this historic site, ensuring it serves as a fitting home for the rich tapestry of European decorative art.

Digital Innovation for Enhanced Visitor Experience

In a bid to enhance the visitor experience, the MNAR has also introduced a digital component, the MyMNAR app. This innovative addition will provide visitors with a wealth of information at their fingertips, offering a comprehensive guide to the artifacts on display.

The gallery opens to the public on January 15th, with free access on that day, alongside free access to the European Art Gallery, the National Gallery, and the Historic Venues. This initiative allows visitors to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage, while also celebrating National Culture Day in a truly significant manner.