Restoration of 'Little Sister of Liberty' Statue Underway in Omaha

Omaha, Nebraska is the scene of a remarkable endeavor that aims to reestablish a symbol of patriotism and community values. A 9-foot copper statue, known as the 'Little Sister of Liberty,' is on the brink of being restored and returned to her original pedestal at Turner Park. This statue, one of around 200 commissioned by local Boy Scouts in the United States, was created in 1951 to celebrate both the 175th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the 40th anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America.

Decades Out of Public View

For decades, the statue has been out of public view, suffering the brunt of time and vandalism. Crafted from hammered sheet copper, its current state is a far cry from its original glory. However, hope glimmers as efforts are underway to restore and return this iconic piece to its rightful place. Spearheading the restoration is sculptor John Lajba, who has housed the statue for the past three decades and advocates for the use of traditional restoration methods.

Support from the Boy Scouts

The Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America has expressed support for the restoration project. This is in line with the organization's history and its role in commissioning the original statues. The 'Little Sister of Liberty' statues, gifted from the Boy Scouts councils to their respective communities, have been significant historical markers and symbols of American patriotism.

Restoration in Other Communities

Omaha is not alone in its undertaking. Other 'Little Sister of Liberty' statues in Nebraska communities have faced similar challenges but have been successfully restored or are currently in the process of restoration. The restoration of these statues not only revives an important piece of American history but also strengthens community values and rekindles a sense of pride.