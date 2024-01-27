Rebel Wilson Rings in Fiancée's 40th Birthday with Las Vegas Surprise

Actress Rebel Wilson rang in her fiancée Ramona Agruma's 40th birthday with a surprise celebration in Las Vegas. In an event that was as grand as their love, the festivities were marked by a U2 concert at the Sphere Las Vegas, fine dining, and a surprise digital billboard message.

U2 Concert and Personal Note from Bono

The 'Pitch Perfect' star and Agruma, founder of sustainable clothing line Lemon Ve Limon, were treated to a U2 concert at the Sphere Las Vegas. The couple viewed the performance from a suite, adding a layer of luxury to their experience. The highlight of the evening was a personal letter they received from U2's frontman, Bono, making the celebration truly extraordinary.

Surprise Digital Billboard Message

In a heartwarming display of affection, Wilson surprised Agruma with a digital billboard message that read 'Happy Birthday Ramona xoxo Rebel!' alongside a digital picture of the couple. The message was displayed on one of the city's billboards, adding a public declaration of love to the private celebration.

A Meal at Southern California's Wally's

The couple, along with their friends, also enjoyed a meal at Wally's, a renowned Southern California restaurant with a location in Las Vegas. The meal marked another highlight of Agruma's surprise birthday weekend, providing an opportunity for the couple to enjoy some downtime amidst the grand celebrations.

Wilson and Agruma made their relationship public in June 2022 and announced their engagement in February 2023. They have since been together through significant life events, including the birth of Wilson's first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November 2022.