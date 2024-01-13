en English
Artists/Artwork

Rangoli Artist Akshay Jalihal Crafts a Vibrant Tribute for the Upcoming Shri Ram Temple Ceremony

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
Rangoli Artist Akshay Jalihal Crafts a Vibrant Tribute for the Upcoming Shri Ram Temple Ceremony

In a momentous blend of faith and artistry, renowned rangoli artist, Akshay Jalihal, has crafted a mesmerizing rangoli of Lord Ram, adding vibrancy and devotion to the anticipatory atmosphere of the soon-to-be-held Pranpratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple. A significant Hindu ritual, the Pranpratishtha ceremony marks the consecration of a deity’s idol, charging it with divine energy and life. Jalihal’s artwork, a tribute to this occasion, is expected to heighten the festivity and reverence of the event.

Rangoli: A Symbolic Welcome

Rangoli, an age-old Indian art form, involves creating intricate patterns on the ground using colored powders, rice, or flowers. It’s a vital part of festivals and religious ceremonies, serving as a warm welcome to deities and guests. Through the creation of the Lord Ram rangoli, Jalihal not only showcases his artistic prowess but also his devotion, offering a symbolic welcome to all who will attend the temple ceremony.

Anticipation for the Pranpratishtha Ceremony

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the Shri Ram Temple Pranpratishtha ceremony. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) US chapter has erected over 40 billboards in more than 10 states across the United States to spread the news about the ceremony. Car rallies and additional events have been organized by the Hindu American community throughout the US leading up to the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the temple on January 22. The ceremony will span seven days, commencing on January 16, and Ram Lalla will be enthroned at noon on January 22. PM Modi has embarked on an 11-day special ritual ahead of the consecration ceremony, expressing his emotions and the feeling of ‘Ram Bhakti’ immersing the whole country in the run-up to the grand event.

The Ceremony: An Intertwining of Devotion and Ritual

The Pranpratishtha ceremony, scheduled for January 22, is a significant event, adhering to intricate rituals and guidelines from Hindu shastras for deity idol consecration. Priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi will perform the main ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. The event will include a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya and feeding thousands of devotees. Ayodhya is preparing for the ceremony with tent cities to accommodate devotees, and the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust is making arrangements for 10,000-15,000 people. Local authorities are enhancing security measures and logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and enriching experience for attendees.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

