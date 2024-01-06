en English
Randy Hayes: Melding Photography and Painting into Unique Art Forms

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
In his quaint two-story brick house in Holly Springs, Mississippi—revered as the oldest of its kind built in 1839—resides an uncommon artistic genius, Randy Hayes. At 79, Hayes has honed a distinctive form of art that seamlessly weaves photography and painting onto the canvas of human experience.

The Genesis of an Artist

Hayes’ artistic journey commenced on a farm, where he found joy in sketching his horse, a passion kindled by his grandmother’s encouragement. After relocating to Tupelo during his high school years, he met fellow artist Ke Francis, who became a catalyst in his lifelong pursuit of art. Post high school, Hayes attended Rhodes College and journeyed to Europe—an experience that solidified his decision to attend art school. He graduated from Memphis College of Art in 1968.

From Television to Bookstore

Before his art could sustain him, Hayes dabbled in diverse roles, including working at WGBH Television in Boston and managing a bookstore in Seattle. These stints, however, were stepping stones to his ultimate destiny—being an artist.

Photographs as Subtext

In the 1990s, Hayes began to infuse his paintings with photographs, viewing them as narratives. The photographs became a subtext in his artwork, offering richer layers of meaning. A recurring theme in his creations is decay, a natural phenomenon he finds particularly compelling in old structures. His work is also a visual memoir of his travels and encounters, giving birth to series like ‘Object/Source’—pairing objects with photographs of their origins—and ‘Eccentric Branches’—a focus on tree branches, inspired by the solitary time in his backyard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upcoming Projects

Hayes’ artistic journey is far from over. He is currently engaged in new projects, including an exciting work based on William Faulkner’s Rowan Oak property. To explore more of Hayes’ unique artwork, visit his website, randyhayes.net.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

