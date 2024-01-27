Pushpamala N.'s 'The Body Politic': A Satirical Examination of Woman's Role in Nation at Hindu Lit Fest 2024

At The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, renowned artist Pushpamala N. unveiled her latest work, 'The Body Politic.' A compelling blend of satire and profundity, her art delves into the nation's fabric, specifically scrutinizing the role of women within it.

From Sculpture to Performance Art

Pushpamala, originally a sculptor, has progressively evolved to embrace a wider artistic spectrum, including photo, video, and light performance art. The term 'body politic' in her work is a pun of layered significance. It denotes not just the societal political body but also her own physical body, which she skillfully incorporates into her art. Pushpamala's audacious approach aims to subvert the objectification of women in art. By placing herself as both the object and subject, she centralizes women in the narrative, thereby challenging long-standing artistic norms.

Mother India Reimagined

Pushpamala pays an innovative homage to the iconic figure of Mother India, a symbol that surfaced during the 19th-century nationalist movement. Her work reinterprets this figure, which has been represented in myriad forms over time. In a bold move, Pushpamala poses as Mother India in her photographs, drawing upon archival materials and elements from popular culture. One striking image features her alongside a paper mache lion, another presents martyrs offering their heads to her, and a third depicts her engrossed in knitting red wool, a potent symbol of freedom.

Remembering Gauri Lankesh

In a touching tribute to her late friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh, known for her fearless activism, Pushpamala portrayed Lankesh's more personal side through a cooking performance. This gesture humanizes Lankesh, reminding us that behind every public figure exists an individual with personal passions and routines.

'Good Habits' and the Closing Act

The finale of her presentation was a video titled 'Good habits.' It showcased Mother India engrossed in washing and cleaning a plastic brain, a provocative commentary on societal conditioning. Pushpamala's work is a powerful invitation to public debate and serves as an act of remembrance for cultural and political figures who have made indelible marks on our collective consciousness.