Preserving Angela Jupe's Legacy: RHSI Bellefield Opens Gates to Public

Angela Jupe, the famed landscape architect, garden maker, and snowdrop enthusiast, left an indelible imprint on Irish horticulture. Her passion for snowdrops led her to cultivate over 300 distinct varieties at Bellefield House, nestled in rural Offaly. Her contributions extended beyond horticulture, encompassing garden design and historic restoration. Her notable projects include the restoration of Fancroft Mill and the transformation of Bellefield House. Jupe's dedication to fostering a love for plants led her to support the professional development of young gardeners and the Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI).

Legacy Lives On

In testament to her enduring legacy, Jupe's Bellefield House and its surrounding lands have been bequeathed to the RHSI. The goal is to create a training garden and a center of excellence for gardening education. As of 2024, RHSI Bellefield has opened its gates to the public. The unveiling began with a snowdrop weekend, in honor of Jupe's love for the flower.

Plans for RHSI Bellefield

The RHSI, under the leadership of head gardener Paul Smyth, plans to develop RHSI Bellefield as a learning hub. The projects in the pipeline include labeling the snowdrop collection, maintaining the gardens, and expanding facilities. In a recent conversation with John, Paul Smyth discussed the developments at Bellefield, including the upcoming snowdrop weekend from Thursday 8th Feb until Sunday 11th Feb. He also shed light on the Bellefield plant fair scheduled for March and the various features and tours planned for the snowdrop weekend.

Imprint of Paul Smyth

Paul Smyth aims to put his own stamp on Bellefield. He has a lineup of events and open weekends planned for 2024. With the help of volunteers and gardening enthusiasts, Smyth is committed to preserving and enhancing Angela Jupe's legacy.

Jupe's legacy continues to live on through the dedication of the RHSI, Paul Smyth, and the community of volunteers and gardening enthusiasts. The upcoming events at RHSI Bellefield are a testament to Angela Jupe's enduring impact on Irish horticulture.