Prateek Arora: Fusing AI and Art in an Indofuturist Paradigm

Prateek Arora, a Mumbai-based creative professional, is charting new territories at the confluence of artificial intelligence (AI) and art. His pioneering work with Midjourney, an AI engine, has resulted in Granth Gothica, a series that infuses gothic elements into the aesthetic of traditional Indian family albums. This series, exemplifying Arora’s ‘Indofuturism’ approach, has garnered substantial online attention for its exotic, eerie visuals, underscoring AI’s burgeoning significance in the art realm.

AI: A Tool or a Reimagining?

The role of AI in the creative industry is a hotly debated topic. Some perceive it as a tool transcending human limitations, while others view it as a postmodernist reimagining of art. Ethical concerns, such as the potential misuse of AI for creating deepfakes and propaganda, are also prevalent. Arora, while acknowledging these concerns, advocates for regulation and envisions AI as a liberating tool fostering a whimsical, wonder-filled sci-fi culture in India.

The Growing Impact of AI

Despite skepticism, the contribution of AI to art and filmmaking is becoming increasingly evident. Its role in the VFX of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is a testament to its growing influence. Arora’s solo exhibition ‘Rocketganj,’ showcased at Delhi’s PhotoINK, further illuminates the captivating and sometimes unsettling potential of AI-generated art.

Democratizing the Industry

AI’s impact extends to democratizing the film industry, as highlighted by ‘SHARE?,’ a film directed by Ira Rosensweig, and its use of Adobe Creative Cloud for post-production. The Moonshot Initiative, a program aiding emerging filmmakers in project pitching, further exemplifies this trend. Contemporary artist and activist Ai Weiwei, however, raises concerns over AI’s ability to cultivate anxiety and panic and its lack of imagination.

AI: A Collaborator in Art and Beyond

Increasingly, AI is viewed as a collaborator rather than a replacement for human creativity. Projects like ‘Dvorák’s Dreams,’ which uses machine learning to revitalize Antonín Dvorák’s compositions, bear testament to this collaborative approach. AI’s influence is also noted in finance, where it aids in efficiency optimization and market trend identification. The role of Generative AI, a subset of AI that uses vast datasets of human expression to create novel content, is pivotal, with AI’s ultimate impact hinging upon human decision-making and intent.