Artists/Artwork

Prado Museum Revises Artwork Descriptions for Inclusivity

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:38 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Prado Museum Revises Artwork Descriptions for Inclusivity

The Prado Museum in Madrid is embarking on a path of linguistic refurbishment. Intent on revising the language employed in the titles and descriptions of its vast collection of artworks, the museum aims to eliminate terms now viewed as offensive or insensitive. Terms such as ‘dwarf,’ ‘disabled,’ and ‘deformed’ that have hitherto been part and parcel of art descriptions are set to be expunged. This initiative is a microcosm of a broader trend towards respectful and inclusive language, particularly in the context of historical artworks that portray individuals who were often marginalized in their respective eras.

Changing Narratives

The Prado Museum’s extensive collection houses an array of works by the acclaimed artist Velazquez. He is renowned for his realistic portrayals of royal subjects, which often included court jesters, and individuals historically referred to as ‘hombres de placer’ (men of pleasure) who resided in Spanish royal palaces. The presence of such figures in Velazquez’s and other artists’ works from the period has incited debate and speculation about their prevalence and the nature of their representation.

Art in the Prism of Sensitivity

Art is a reflection of its time, and these changes by the Prado Museum lend a more empathetic lens to the viewing of these pieces. While the museum won’t alter the titles of historical works, it has revised and updated over 27,000 descriptions of paintings and 1,800 signs. Such a move falls in line with an emerging pattern across Europe where major institutions are amending language and titles to resonate with younger, more sensitive audiences.

Towards Inclusive Representations

This initiative by the Prado Museum is undoubtedly a significant stride towards inclusivity. It not only alters the language but also shifts the narrative to a more respectful representation. The terms that were once acceptable have been scrutinized in today’s progressive societal context. This change is not just about complying with disability laws but also about recognizing the dignity of individuals who were once marginalized in their time.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

