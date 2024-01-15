Poet Jason Allen-Paisant Wins TS Eliot Prize for 'Self-Portrait as Othello'

Jamaican poet Jason Allen-Paisant has been lauded with the prestigious TS Eliot Prize for his striking collection 'Self-Portrait as Othello'. The award, known as one of the most distinguished honours in the realm of poetry, was presented to Allen-Paisant at a ceremony in London, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the accolade.

Exploring Identity through Othello

Allen-Paisant's collection, his second, cleverly employs the character of Othello from Shakespeare's legendary play to delve into themes of identity and masculinity from the viewpoint of a black male immigrant. His potent exploration of such profound themes has won the admiration of critics, fortifying his reputation in the literary world. This collection follows the success of his previous work, 'Thinking with Trees', which clinched the poetry category for the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature in 2022.

Accolades for Ambition and Prowess

The judging panel, featuring former TS Eliot Prize winner Paul Muldoon, praised 'Self-Portrait as Othello' for its ambitious scope, imaginative depth, and technical prowess. The judges extolled the work for its nerve, style, and integrity, expressing their belief that it will be a piece to which readers will frequently return.

A Storied History of the TS Eliot Prize

The TS Eliot Prize holds the prestige of being granted annually to the best new poetry collection published in the UK and Ireland. This year, the competition was fierce with a strong field of 186 submissions, out of which ten poets were shortlisted. Each shortlisted poet will receive a sum of £1,500. The TS Eliot Prize boasts a storied history of previous winners, including Nobel laureate Seamus Heaney, former poet laureate Ted Hughes, Alice Oswald, and Carol Ann Duffy.