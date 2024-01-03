en English
Artists/Artwork

Pitt Junior Recreates Historical French Dress, Showcases at Hillman Library

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Pitt Junior Recreates Historical French Dress, Showcases at Hillman Library

An opulent dress, reminiscent of the French Court’s fashion during the reign of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, has been painstakingly recreated by a 20-year-old junior at the University of Pittsburgh. Maya Jones, a student of French culture, history, and theatrical costume design, has crafted the dress with meticulous detail, now on display at the Hillman Library’s Archives & Special Collections Gallery.

The Fellowship and the Dress

Armed with a $4,000 Creative Arts Fellowship grant from the David C. Fredrick Honors College, Jones embarked on an in-depth research and creation process. The final output, a breathtakingly beautiful robe à la française, is an embodiment of historical fashion, brought to life with an intense dedication of about 300 hours of sewing.

Behind the Scenes

The venture demanded not just financial support, but a deep dive into historical fashion, an astute selection of appropriate fabrics and patterns, and an unwavering commitment to the project. This journey enriched Jones’s skills in corset making, hoop skirt construction, and presenting academic work, laying a robust foundation for her future aspirations.

Aspiring Costume Designer

Maya Jones envisions her path into graduate studies in costume design and professional work in the field. Her creation serves as a testament to her talent and commitment. The Hillman Library exhibition also features an interactive exhibit about the dress on the library’s Digital Interactive Wall, offering visitors a detailed insight into the creation process.

Artists/Artwork Education Fashion
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

