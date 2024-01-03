Phillips London to Host Major Art Sale Featuring Warhol, Chagall, Banksy, and More

Phillips London, the renowned auction house, is preparing to host two major art sales on January 17 and 18, featuring a remarkable collection from the Archive of Edition Schellmann. The auction will present 40 significant pieces by illustrious artists such as Andy Warhol, Marc Chagall, Banksy, Rashid Johnson, Ed Ruscha, Mel Bochner, and KAWS.

Supporting the Ars Publicata Project

The proceeds from these sales will be utilized to support the ars publicata project, an online repository of contemporary fine art editions. This project is co-founded by Jorg Schellmann, a respected German gallerist known for his significant contribution to the art world.

Highlighting Iconic Artworks

Among the highlighted works are Warhol’s ‘Queen Elizabeth II’ and ‘Superman’ screenprints, Chagall’s lithograph ‘The Nymph’s Cave’, and Keith Haring’s ‘Totem’. The prices for these iconic pieces are anticipated to range from $1,000 to $190,000. Warhol’s portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to bring between $253,020 and $379,530, while his Superman depiction carries an estimate of $190,000 to $253,020. Chagall’s work might fetch between $12,000 to $18,000, and Haring’s ‘Totem’ is estimated to reach between $190,000 and $253,020.

Previous Sales and Expectations

Phillips London has a rich history of successful art sales. A previous sale from Edition Schellmann in June 2019 surpassed expectations, with sales amounting to $4 million, as reported by Anne Schneider-Wilson, a senior international specialist at Phillips. Given the caliber of the artists and the iconic nature of the works up for sale, this upcoming auction is expected to attract an international audience of seasoned collectors and art enthusiasts alike.