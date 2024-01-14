Philadelphia Art Commission Approves Groundbreaking Harriet Tubman Statue Design

Philadelphia’s artistic landscape is set to welcome a new addition with the unanimous approval of a groundbreaking Harriet Tubman statue design by the city’s Art Commission. The design, dubbed ‘A Higher Power: The Call of a Freedom Fighter,’ is the brainchild of Jersey City-based sculptor, Alvin Pettit and emerged victorious from a pool of five finalists after a rigorous year-long selection process.

A New Dimension to Harriet Tubman’s Legacy

During a virtual meeting, Pettit shed light on his unconventional portrayal of Tubman, a departure from the usual depictions of her as a fugitive or a conductor on the Underground Railroad. Pettit’s vision underscores Tubman as a conqueror, accentuating her significant roles as a soldier, nurse, and spy during the Civil War. The design draws its inspiration from her instrumental leadership in the Combahee Ferry Raid, which saw her guide 700 enslaved individuals towards freedom, thereby highlighting her military prowess.

Symbolic Placement Reflects Tubman’s Valor

One of the key aspects of the statue is its strategic placement on the northeast apron of Philadelphia’s City Hall. Here, Tubman will stand tall alongside statues of two Civil War soldiers, General George McClellan and Major General John Fulton, creating a trio of guardians outside the municipal ‘palace.’ This positioning underscores Tubman’s valor and her integral role during the Civil War. The 11-foot tall bronze statue will be erected on a granite base, involving community participation to decide which of Tubman’s quotes will be inscribed on it.

Completion Expected in 2025

The anticipated unveiling of the statue, expected to be completed in 2025, adds another layer to the rich tapestry of Philadelphia’s cultural heritage. It serves as a testament to the city’s commitment to recognizing and honoring the diverse contributions of its historical figures, particularly those who’ve played instrumental roles in shaping the course of American history.