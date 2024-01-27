Peace Centre: A Creative Swan Song for a Historic Singapore Mall

On the bustling streets of Singapore, the 47-year-old Peace Centre mall, once notorious for its seedy reputation, breathes its last as a vibrant creative hub. January 27 and 28 marked the mall's final public weekend before it returns to the hands of its owners for planned demolition. This iconic landmark was resurrected for its final chapter by the social movement PlayPan, co-founded by Gary Hong and Yvonne Siow, who transformed it into a haven for community-building activities and creative pursuits.

From Seedy Mall to Creative Hotspot

Since October 2023, PlayPan has been steering the mall's metamorphosis, encouraging an organic evolution into a bustling space teeming with thrift stores, art galleries, and a photography studio. The original tenants, save for two perennial eateries, had vacated, paving the way for new occupants who were offered free or heavily discounted rents. This initiative spurred a positive ripple effect on the local creative community, fostering a spirit of generosity and mutual support.

Paying Tribute to Peace Centre

The final weekend of Peace Centre was marked with an array of artistic activities. The PeaceOut Festival, organized by Bring the Roof Down, celebrated the mall's legacy with a diverse lineup of 16 DJs, captivating performances, a festival flea market, and a unique performance art piece centered around demolition. The festival was not just a farewell; it was an homage to Peace Centre's transformation and its impact on the local creative scene.

A Bittersweet Goodbye

The closure of Peace Centre has evoked a sense of nostalgia among its patrons. Many reminisced about the mall's historical significance and their personal memories associated with it. The sentiment was bittersweet, a mix of fondness for the past and anticipation for the future. As the sun sets on Peace Centre, its legacy as a creative oasis in the heart of Singapore will linger in the minds of those who found inspiration within its walls.