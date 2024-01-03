en English
Artists/Artwork

Paul Cassar’s Painting Marks 800th Anniversary of St Francis’s First Christmas Crib

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Paul Cassar’s Painting Marks 800th Anniversary of St Francis’s First Christmas Crib

In commemoration of the 800th anniversary of the first Christmas crib set up by St Francis of Assisi, Maltese artist, Paul Cassar, has painted a striking oil canvas that encapsulates the essence of this historical and spiritual event. The 90cm x 70cm artwork is an artistic rendition of the alleged miracle that took place during the saint’s reenactment of the Nativity scene in Greccio, Italy.

St Francis and the Sleeping Baby Jesus

The painting portrays St Francis in a deacon’s robe, a departure from his usual brown attire, tenderly holding the sleeping Baby Jesus in his arms. The saint is depicted in a state of deep contemplation, his right hand pressed against his chest, signifying humility and reverence. This powerful image is further accentuated against the backdrop of a grotto and the picturesque skyline of La Cappelletta, with its prominent bell tower standing as a symbol of faith and devotion.

Cassar’s Unique Artistic Style

Paul Cassar’s painting is characterized by a warm and vibrant color palette, reflecting his unique artistic style. The interplay of light and shadow, the intricate detailing, and the emotive expressions imbue the painting with life, successfully capturing the profound spirituality and historical significance of the moment.

Public Display at the Augustinian Priory

The painting has been completed for one of the three international crib exhibitions hosted by the Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex-Malta. It is now on public display at the Augustinian priory in Victoria, offering visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history and spiritual essence of the first Christmas crib set up by St Francis.

Artists/Artwork Italy
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

