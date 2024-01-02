Patricia Leifer: An Artist’s Legacy Lives On

The artistic world mourns the loss of Patricia Leifer, a gifted artist and illustrator, who passed away on December 18, 2023. Born on September 7, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, Patricia’s prodigious talent was apparent from a young age. Her artistic journey, which began in the classrooms of Howland High School, would eventually lead her to the prestigious corridors of Ohio State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree.

Illustrator with a Touch of Brilliance

Patricia’s illustrious career included a significant stint as an illustrator for Encyclopedia Britannica. Her artistic prowess and unique style made her a cherished member of the Britannica team, where she used her skills to breathe life into myriad topics, enriching readers’ understanding through her art.

Art as a Lifelong Passion

Beyond her professional achievements, Patricia was a passionate artist in all aspects of her life. Whether through drawing, painting, knitting, or calligraphy, she found joy and fulfillment in the act of creation. These hobbies were not merely pastimes for Patricia but served as outlets for her to express herself and connect with the world around her.

Family and Legacy

Patricia is survived by her sister Jane Levy, brother John Leifer, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was known for her love, generosity, and the profound impact she had on her family’s lives. Patricia’s passing is a tremendous loss to her loved ones and the broader artistic community. Yet, her spirit lives on through her art, inspiring and bringing joy to future generations.