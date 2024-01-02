en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Patricia Leifer: An Artist’s Legacy Lives On

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Patricia Leifer: An Artist’s Legacy Lives On

The artistic world mourns the loss of Patricia Leifer, a gifted artist and illustrator, who passed away on December 18, 2023. Born on September 7, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, Patricia’s prodigious talent was apparent from a young age. Her artistic journey, which began in the classrooms of Howland High School, would eventually lead her to the prestigious corridors of Ohio State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree.

Illustrator with a Touch of Brilliance

Patricia’s illustrious career included a significant stint as an illustrator for Encyclopedia Britannica. Her artistic prowess and unique style made her a cherished member of the Britannica team, where she used her skills to breathe life into myriad topics, enriching readers’ understanding through her art.

Art as a Lifelong Passion

Beyond her professional achievements, Patricia was a passionate artist in all aspects of her life. Whether through drawing, painting, knitting, or calligraphy, she found joy and fulfillment in the act of creation. These hobbies were not merely pastimes for Patricia but served as outlets for her to express herself and connect with the world around her.

Family and Legacy

Patricia is survived by her sister Jane Levy, brother John Leifer, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was known for her love, generosity, and the profound impact she had on her family’s lives. Patricia’s passing is a tremendous loss to her loved ones and the broader artistic community. Yet, her spirit lives on through her art, inspiring and bringing joy to future generations.

0
Artists/Artwork Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jean Jullien's 'La Baleine': A Confluence of Art, Function, and Symbolism

By BNN Correspondents

Baseera Khan: A Confluence of Art, Identity, and Sociopolitical Narratives

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Loveland, Colorado: A Community Alive with Activities and Services

By Wojciech Zylm

Kyle Blain’s Artwork to be Featured at Holy Art Gallery

By BNN Correspondents

Jelly Roll Commends Lainey Wilson's Exceptional Work Ethic ...
@Artists/Artwork · 53 mins
Jelly Roll Commends Lainey Wilson's Exceptional Work Ethic ...
heart comment 0
Bailey Hikawa: Transforming the Mundane into Fascinating Art

By Nitish Verma

Bailey Hikawa: Transforming the Mundane into Fascinating Art
Debunking Misinformation: The Case of ‘Artificial’ Broccoli and Fasting Claims

By Waqas Arain

Debunking Misinformation: The Case of 'Artificial' Broccoli and Fasting Claims
Over 1500 Artists Gear Up for Bengaluru’s Chitra Santhe Art Fair

By BNN Correspondents

Over 1500 Artists Gear Up for Bengaluru's Chitra Santhe Art Fair
AI and Fashion Converge in Jonas Peterson’s New Series Challenging Ageism

By Dil Bar Irshad

AI and Fashion Converge in Jonas Peterson’s New Series Challenging Ageism
Latest Headlines
World News
Oxford City Suffers Defeat While Violence Mars Banbury United's Match
20 seconds
Oxford City Suffers Defeat While Violence Mars Banbury United's Match
WHO Updates Mental Health Guidelines to Broaden Global Treatment Scope
48 seconds
WHO Updates Mental Health Guidelines to Broaden Global Treatment Scope
Senator Christopher Go Urges Modernization of Bureau of Immigration
2 mins
Senator Christopher Go Urges Modernization of Bureau of Immigration
Gozo's First Blood Donation Drive of 2024: A Call to Save Lives
3 mins
Gozo's First Blood Donation Drive of 2024: A Call to Save Lives
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
4 mins
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
4 mins
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
4 mins
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
4 mins
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
4 mins
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app