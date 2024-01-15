Pablo: The Rising Poet Reshaping the Philippine Creative Scene

Richard Karl Responso, popularly known by his stage name ‘Pablo,’ is a dynamic, 22-year-old poet making waves in the creative industries. Karl’s journey into the realm of poetry commenced unexpectedly in his senior year of high school. Initially, he was stepping in for an actor in a school play. However, this chance encounter sparked a passion for writing that has since shaped his life and career.

A Poet’s Journey with Over 60 Pieces

Karl’s portfolio boasts more than 60 pieces of spoken poetry. His work, deeply infused with themes of love and personal experiences, aims to communicate his emotions and insights to his audience. ‘Salamat, Ram,’ his first piece, revolved around his first girlfriend. It provided Karl an outlet to process and articulate his feelings post-breakup. But his work is not just about personal catharsis. Karl also wishes to inspire and encourage budding poets. His advice to them is straightforward yet profound: continue to chase their passion, read and write extensively, and initiate their journey by expressing their feelings through poetry.

Philippine Creative Industries Act: A Catalyst

The Philippine Creative Industries Act (PCIDA), implemented in 2022, has positively impacted artists like Karl. The Act has led to the launch of innovative projects such as ‘FiestaKUCHA’ and ‘Fiesta Haraya.’ These initiatives, spearheaded by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), are designed to nurture and promote the creative industries. Karl got the opportunity to participate in these events alongside other renowned artists. He views these experiences as invaluable, giving him exposure and helping hone his craft in spoken word poetry.

Honing His Craft in Spoken Word Poetry

Pablo, the rising poet, is fully committed to refining his skills in spoken word poetry. He has already performed at numerous events, in Davao City and Metro Manila. With each performance, he aims to improve and evolve, to resonate more deeply with his audience. His focus is clear: to keep growing as a poet and to continue expressing his unique voice on various platforms.