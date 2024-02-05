Our Ode to You: High School Seniors Ignite Joy Through Art and Music Therapy for the Elderly

In the quiet corridors of memory-care communities across the Valley, a spark of creativity, joy, and connection has been reignited. This flame, fueled by the initiative of two high school seniors, Aani Nagaiah and Gage Samaddar, is blazing a trail for a novel approach to dementia care. The duo's nonprofit, Our Ode to You, provides free therapeutic art and music programs, empowering the elderly by tapping into their innate talents, often overshadowed by cognitive decline.

Art and Music: Therapy For The Mind

The program's focus on art and music is not by chance. These mediums serve as powerful conduits to the past, unlocking memories, reducing stress, and mitigating symptoms of depression. Music, in particular, stands out for its ability to penetrate the walls erected by cognitive decline. It ushers in a form of communication for those who grapple with verbal interaction, offering a lifeline to their personal histories and identities.

Amanda Marcum, a music therapist, emphasizes the profound impact of music as a tool for connection with individuals suffering from dementia. The melodies and rhythms, she says, strike a chord somewhere inside them, bringing forth a sense of recognition and comfort.

Creating Waves of Change

During their visits to facilities like Inspira Arrowhead in Glendale, Nagaiah and Samaddar involve the residents in painting projects and musical endeavors. As the residents immerse themselves in these activities, a sense of joy and gratitude animates the room, offering a stark contrast to the typical ambience of memory-care communities.

Looking Ahead

As Nagaiah and Samaddar approach high school graduation, they have set their sights on training more students and volunteers. The goal is to ensure the program’s continuity, allowing the torch they lit to keep burning brightly. Funded primarily by donations, they are also seeking to expand their initiative. Samaddar, in particular, is considering starting a new chapter in college.

For those who wish to get involved or learn more about their work, information can be found on their Instagram page, ourode2you.