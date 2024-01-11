OPPO Launches 2024 Edition of Global Mobile Photography Competition

Global technology leader, OPPO, has unveiled the 2024 edition of its celebrated OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards, a global mobile photography competition that underlines the significance of imagination and creativity. The contest is designed to inspire participants to explore the boundless possibilities of mobile photography, with a specific emphasis on photos captured using OPPO smartphones.

A Stacked Judging Panel

This year’s competition features a distinguished judging panel comprising renowned photographers from Magnum Photos, Hasselblad Masters, and National Geographic. Notable figures like Steve McCurry and Michael Yamashita lend their expertise to this panel, further raising the event’s prestige.

Prizes and Opportunities

The OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards offer a grand prize of USD 24,000. The winners also have the opportunity for international exposure and the chance to become an OPPO Photographer with exclusive access to special events. In addition to the lucrative cash prize, winners will receive the latest OPPO devices and an opportunity to have their work displayed at major international exhibitions, including Paris Photo.

Diverse Categories and Community Support

The competition features nine distinct categories, accommodating a variety of photographic stories and emotions. OPPO also extends support to participants through educational initiatives like workshops and a vibrant online community to further enhance their photography skills.

Last year’s competition saw a tremendous response with over 700,000 entries, a testament to OPPO’s influence in the mobile photography community. The submissions for the 2024 Awards are open until July 28, 2024, and OPPO extends an open invitation to all mobile photographers to take part in this unique opportunity for artistic expression.