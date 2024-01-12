en English
Artists/Artwork

One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda Honors Detective Conan’s 30th Anniversary with Special Artwork

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
One Piece's Eiichiro Oda Honors Detective Conan's 30th Anniversary with Special Artwork

Eiichiro Oda, the renowned creator of One Piece, has unveiled a special watercolor artwork in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the iconic manga series, Detective Conan. This exclusive piece was shared on a social media platform, bringing together two distinct art styles and thrilling fans of both series.

Oda’s Artistic Tribute to Detective Conan

The artwork features the protagonist of Detective Conan, Shinichi Kudo, depicted in Oda’s unique One Piece art style. Oda’s stylized portrait of Kudo also incorporates a heartfelt congratulatory message, ingeniously woven into the character’s hairstyle. This gesture not only signifies a deep mutual respect between Oda and Gosho Aoyama, the author of Detective Conan, but also a celebration of their shared professional milestones.

Parallel Paths of Success

Despite their divergent genres, with Detective Conan being a mystery thriller and One Piece an action-adventure tale, both manga series have followed parallel paths to success. Both debuted in the mid-90s, with Detective Conan beginning in 1994 and One Piece in 1997. Each received anime adaptations within two years of their manga debuts, propelling them to international fame.

A Mutual Appreciation

Oda and Aoyama’s joint interview in 2022 hinted at a shared appreciation for their similar professional journeys. Both authors celebrated reaching their 100th manga volume simultaneously, a significant milestone in the manga industry. Today, Detective Conan boasts 104 manga volumes and 1,109 episodes, while One Piece stands at 107 volumes and 1,089 episodes, making them two of the longest-running manga and anime series.

Both the Detective Conan anime and One Piece can be streamed globally on multiple platforms, with Detective Conan available on Crunchyroll and Prime Video, and One Piece on Netflix and Hulu. VIZ Media holds the licensing rights for both manga series in North America.

Artists/Artwork
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

