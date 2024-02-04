Ohna Radiance: An Artistic Journey of Self-Discovery and Cosmic Exploration

In the quiet town of Colorado City, artist Ohna Radiance has sparked a remarkable transformation through her art, channeling a personal journey of self-discovery and cosmic exploration into vibrant murals. Radiance's riveting mural, 'Explosions in the Sky,' has found a home at the True North Float, encapsulating her voyage of learning and self-release.

A Leap into Artistic Expression

Radiance's path to art began unexpectedly when she unearthed her creative potential while working as a teacher's aide. Feeling entrapped in her job, she took a decisive step in 2019 to enroll in the Milan Art Institute's online Mastery Program. The program promised to elevate her from her current skill level to a professional artist within a year. It equipped her with a plethora of artistic skills, including oil and drawing, mixed media, and the knowledge to build a brand and online presence.

Facing Challenges and Embracing Exploration

During her transformational journey, Radiance confronted financial difficulties. However, her brother's support came as a beacon of hope who paid for her tuition in exchange for a future mural. On completing the program, Radiance plunged into a full-time art career, investing her retirement fund into her passion. A recurring theme in her art is the astronaut symbol, representing exploration and the shedding of her former religious beliefs.

Art, Sensory Deprivation, and Self-Discovery

Radiance credits her deepened self-knowledge and enhanced creativity to float tank sessions. She was introduced to these sensory deprivation tanks at True North Float by her brother. It is here that she later worked, displayed her art, and fulfilled the promise of the mural for her brother. The 'Explosions in the Sky' mural is a testament to her commitment to self-discovery and artistic expression.

Art as a Beacon of Self-Reflection and Expression

Radiance's aspiration is for her art to serve as a mirror for a global audience, inspiring self-reflection and the embrace of the imperfect beauty of personal expression. Her work, which can be purchased locally and viewed online, is a testament to the transformative power of art. Radiance also expresses openness to integrating AI tools into her artistic process and encourages others to embrace the expansive journey of self-discovery.