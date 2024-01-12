en English
Artists/Artwork

Odisha’s Artistic Heritage Spotlighted at Second International Craft Summit

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Odisha's Artistic Heritage Spotlighted at Second International Craft Summit

In a significant move to bolster the global recognition of Odisha’s rich artistic heritage, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually inaugurated the second International Craft Summit in Jajpur town. The initiative signals the state’s pursuit of inclusive development, with an emphasis on boosting local craftsmanship and transforming the region into a major tourist hub.

Odisha: The Land of Art and Crafts

Patnaik underscored the integral role of artistic expression in shaping Odisha’s identity. The state’s artisans, celebrated for their exquisite craftsmanship, have received the highest number of national accolades, including the prestigious Padma Awards. Highlighting this legacy, Patnaik asserted, “Our journey is intertwined with artistic expression, and our craftsmen have contributed massively to Odisha’s identity as the land of Art and Crafts.”

The Symbolism of Jagannath Culture

Speaking on the state’s cultural ethos, the Chief Minister delved into the significance of Jagannath culture. He portrayed it as a narrative that transcends religious boundaries, embodying transformation and artistic heritage. “The Jagannath culture is not just a religious symbol, it is an amalgamation of art, culture, and spirituality that respects all religions,” Patnaik elaborated.

Jajpur: A Cultural and Industrial Hub

Jajpur’s historical importance as the ancient capital of Odisha was also emphasized by Patnaik. The city’s vibrant cultural heritage, coupled with its status as a growing industrial center, underpins its potential as a significant tourist destination. This combination of cultural richness and industrial growth is expected to provide ample livelihood and employment opportunities.

The summit, attended by distinguished guests including actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and officials such as the Rural Development Minister and Handloom Minister, is seen as a step towards enhancing Odisha’s international reputation. It also underscores the state government’s commitment to supporting local artisans and promoting Odisha as a global tourist destination.

Artists/Artwork India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

