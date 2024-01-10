New York Governor Reviews Native American Artwork in State Capitol

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has initiated a comprehensive examination of Native American artwork housed in the state Capitol building, which is a positive gesture. This move is justified by worries that the artwork in question may include inappropriate imagery and harmful racial stereotypes. The goal is to create an environment where no guest feels disrespectful or unwelcome. This assessment is a component of a bigger project that aims to make the Capitol a place where all New Yorkers are recognised and respected.

Aligning Artwork with State Values

The details of this move are outlined in Hochul’s 2024 State of the State policy book. The plan is to concentrate on art that is older than eighty years, a period when depictions often glorified violence against Indigenous people or perpetuated stereotypes. The review process will not be unilateral but involve participation from representatives of the nine Indigenous Nations recognized in New York. The aim of this review is to bring the Capitol’s artwork in line with the state’s values, which unequivocally reject the promotion of racial stereotypes or the glorification of violence against any group.

Hochul’s Broader Initiatives

The announcement of this review comes amidst Hochul’s mention of other state issues, such as crime, housing, and efforts to improve reading education. However, the specifics regarding the potential removal of artwork or the criteria for assessing offensiveness have not been explicitly stated. This leaves some ambiguity about the measures that will be taken following the review.

Tribal Activists’ Response

Amid ongoing efforts to remove statues of explorer Christopher Columbus and order school districts to abandon Native American mascots deemed racist, this move by Hochul has been met with applause by tribal activists. They have praised Hochul for addressing the negative portrayals of Native Americans and have been invited to participate in the review process, making it a collaborative effort.