New Public Art Installation Stands Tall as Gateway to Ashmere

An artistic gateway into the heart of Ebbsfleet Garden City now stands tall at the entrance of Ashmere, a burgeoning housing development. A majestic 6-meter-high sculpture, embodying hundreds of multi-color chalk pieces, was unveiled recently, adding a creative flair to the developing neighborhood. The artwork, commissioned by Countryside Homes, not only presents a visual spectacle but also pays homage to the location's rich past, as it was once a chalk quarry.

Creating Art from Heritage

The impressive structure was brought to life by artist Jo Chapman. It comprises 209 fabricated steel tubes, each meticulously painted to replicate pieces of colored chalk. Arranged in 38 neat rows, the tubes collectively form an imposing figure poised at the entrance of the new housing area. The artwork is not merely a creative expression; it is a reflection of the site's heritage, a testament to its history as a chalk quarry. In its majesty, it pays tribute to the past while standing as a beacon of the area's future.

A Community Landmark

The sculpture is more than a decorative piece; it is a landmark. It serves as a visual marker, a point of reference for the 2,600 homes currently under construction in the Ashmere development. It is an embodiment of the community's identity, a local landmark that not only welcomes visitors but also provides residents with a sense of belonging.

Investing in Community

Chris Foot, Associate Development Director for Countryside Homes, emphasized that the sculpture was an investment in the community. It is an initiative that goes beyond the aesthetics, aiming to instill a sense of pride in the residents and foster a sense of unity within the community. It is a statement that honors the location's history while looking forward to the promise of a flourishing neighborhood.