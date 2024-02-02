New Hampshire Town Manager Resigns Amid LGBTQ Art Controversy

65-year-old Jim Gleason, the town manager of Littleton, New Hampshire, tendered his resignation amidst a heated controversy over an LGBTQ art display in the town. The art piece, subtly featuring a rainbow signifying LGBTQ inclusivity, was commissioned by the nonprofit North Country Pride and installed on the side of a local Chinese restaurant.

Controversy and Confrontation

State Sen. Carrie Gendreau, who also serves on the town board, stirred the pot by expressing her disdain for the art display, branding it as carrying 'demonic hidden messages' and labeling homosexuality as an 'abomination.' Her controversial remarks were made both during a town board meeting and in comments to The Boston Globe.

The situation escalated when the Tony award-winning play 'La Cage aux Folles,' a narrative revolving around a gay couple, was scheduled to be performed in the town. This event led to a hostile encounter wherein a local woman wished Gleason's deceased gay son, who succumbed to cancer in 2016, to be in hell.

Discrimination and Resignation

Gleason, who had always supported his son's identity, was subjected to a hate-filled package from the same woman. This distressing incident led him to secure a temporary restraining order against her. His resignation, announced on January 8, is intended to make a statement against the rising tide of harassment towards LGBTQ individuals and identities across the United States.

Broader Implications

Cathryn Oakley of the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group for LGBTQ rights, links this incident to a broader pattern of harassment fostered by the far right. She observes that efforts are being made to portray LGBTQ existence as obscene or disruptive, thereby undermining the community's basic human rights.