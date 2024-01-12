en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST
Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art

The city of Nashville, Tennessee, stands on the brink of a severe cold snap. Forecasters predict that temperatures will plunge below freezing point from Sunday and potentially persist at these icy depths until the following Thursday. The most brutal days, Tuesday and Wednesday, are poised to usher in single-digit lows, with wind chill values nosediving to near or below zero.

Unyielding Cold Facilitates Snow Accumulation

This relentless cold weather pattern will also set the stage for snow accumulation. Given the low temperatures, any snowfall will have little trouble sticking to the ground. Anticipated to commence late Sunday night, snow showers are expected to continue throughout Martin Luther King Jr. Day, potentially extending until midday Tuesday. Predictions indicate minor to moderate accumulations, with amounts varying across different areas.

City Prepares for the Impending Cold

In response to this forecast, local authorities are making necessary arrangements. The extreme cold weather shelter is preparing to open its doors, with a rule change allowing the shelter to commence operations at higher temperatures. The city’s primary shelters, including the Nashville Rescue Mission and Room In the Inn, are also bracing for the incoming cold snap. These entities are likely to host a significant number of people seeking refuge from the cold, with transportation options being made available.

Nashville Artist Finds Solace Amidst the Cold

Alongside this chilling weather news, a warming human interest story emerges, centering on Nashville artist Herb Williams. Globally recognized for his vibrant crayon crafts, Williams’s art also serves as a source of comfort and healing following a personal tragedy. His story, as narrated by Carrie Sharp and Amy Watson from WTVF, is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, with his art described as both heartbreaking and beautiful.

0
Artists/Artwork United States Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
2 hours ago
The Winter Show: Celebrating 70 Years of Art, Antiques, and Community Empowerment
As the city of New York prepares to embrace the chill of winter, the art and design scene is set to bask in the warmth of celebration. The Winter Show, an esteemed fair showcasing art, antiques, and design, commemorates its 70th anniversary this year, marking a significant milestone in its long-standing commitment to enriching and
The Winter Show: Celebrating 70 Years of Art, Antiques, and Community Empowerment
Crafting Faith: The Devotion of Sacristan and Seamstress Anna Stein
5 hours ago
Crafting Faith: The Devotion of Sacristan and Seamstress Anna Stein
Simon Denny's 'Optimism' at Auckland Art Gallery: A Futuristic Vision in Augmented Reality
6 hours ago
Simon Denny's 'Optimism' at Auckland Art Gallery: A Futuristic Vision in Augmented Reality
Mohammad Al Shaya's Vibrant Interpretations of Najdi Culture Illuminate Riyadh's Ahlam Gallery
3 hours ago
Mohammad Al Shaya's Vibrant Interpretations of Najdi Culture Illuminate Riyadh's Ahlam Gallery
Pesellino’s Masterpieces at the National Gallery: A Blend of Historical Significance and Personal Inspiration
3 hours ago
Pesellino’s Masterpieces at the National Gallery: A Blend of Historical Significance and Personal Inspiration
"Mondrian: Foundations" Exhibition: A Journey through Mondrian's Artistic Evolution
5 hours ago
"Mondrian: Foundations" Exhibition: A Journey through Mondrian's Artistic Evolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Conor McGregor Unveils New Buzz-Cut Look Ahead of UFC Title Fight
18 seconds
Conor McGregor Unveils New Buzz-Cut Look Ahead of UFC Title Fight
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
2 mins
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis and Taylor Rapp to Miss Playoff Game due to Injuries
2 mins
Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis and Taylor Rapp to Miss Playoff Game due to Injuries
Pierre Poilievre Calls for Action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
2 mins
Pierre Poilievre Calls for Action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Bayern Munich's Tribute to Club Legend Beckenbauer during Bundesliga Match
3 mins
Bayern Munich's Tribute to Club Legend Beckenbauer during Bundesliga Match
Curt Malawsky's Transition: A New Narrative in NLL
4 mins
Curt Malawsky's Transition: A New Narrative in NLL
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
4 mins
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
4 mins
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
5 mins
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app