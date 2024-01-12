Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art

The city of Nashville, Tennessee, stands on the brink of a severe cold snap. Forecasters predict that temperatures will plunge below freezing point from Sunday and potentially persist at these icy depths until the following Thursday. The most brutal days, Tuesday and Wednesday, are poised to usher in single-digit lows, with wind chill values nosediving to near or below zero.

Unyielding Cold Facilitates Snow Accumulation

This relentless cold weather pattern will also set the stage for snow accumulation. Given the low temperatures, any snowfall will have little trouble sticking to the ground. Anticipated to commence late Sunday night, snow showers are expected to continue throughout Martin Luther King Jr. Day, potentially extending until midday Tuesday. Predictions indicate minor to moderate accumulations, with amounts varying across different areas.

City Prepares for the Impending Cold

In response to this forecast, local authorities are making necessary arrangements. The extreme cold weather shelter is preparing to open its doors, with a rule change allowing the shelter to commence operations at higher temperatures. The city’s primary shelters, including the Nashville Rescue Mission and Room In the Inn, are also bracing for the incoming cold snap. These entities are likely to host a significant number of people seeking refuge from the cold, with transportation options being made available.

Nashville Artist Finds Solace Amidst the Cold

Alongside this chilling weather news, a warming human interest story emerges, centering on Nashville artist Herb Williams. Globally recognized for his vibrant crayon crafts, Williams’s art also serves as a source of comfort and healing following a personal tragedy. His story, as narrated by Carrie Sharp and Amy Watson from WTVF, is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, with his art described as both heartbreaking and beautiful.