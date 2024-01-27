Naomi Campbell: Balancing Motherhood, Sobriety, and Supermodel Legacy

In a candid revelation, world-renowned supermodel Naomi Campbell unveiled a shift in her priorities at the age of 50, choosing motherhood over professional pursuits. A beacon in the modeling industry, Campbell chose to be present for her children's monumental moments, consciously passing up opportunities in her career.

Emphasizing Familial Commitment

The iconic British supermodel, who welcomed a daughter just shy of her 51st birthday and a son at 53, underscored the importance of being there for her offspring, particularly during transformative events like the first day of school. She equated the significance of honoring her word to her children with the steadfast commitment she upholds in her friendships.

A Storied Career in the Spotlight

Campbell's meteoric rise to fame began when she was scouted at 15, and she quickly ascended the ladder of success. She etched her name in the annals of fashion history by becoming the first black model to grace the cover of Paris Vogue in 1988. Her illustrious career is set to be commemorated through an exhibition at the renowned Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The exhibition will showcase 100 outfits worn by Campbell over the years and will underscore her roles as an activist, philanthropist, and prolific creative collaborator.

Embracing Sobriety

In her interview, Campbell also candidly discussed her journey towards sobriety, reflecting on her recovery from substance abuse. She noted the positive influence of abstaining from alcohol in her life. Her poignant revelations will be featured in the March issue of Elle magazine, available from February 1.