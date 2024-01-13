N3rd1nk: First Bruneian Artist Featured by Spray Paint Brand Diton King

In a landmark moment for Brunei’s art scene, local street artist N3rd1nk has become the first artist from the nation to be featured by Diton King, an Indonesian brand renowned for creating spray paint specifically for graffiti art. This collaboration stands as a testament to N3rd1nk’s versatility and innovation in the realm of street art, his body of work widely acclaimed for its unique blend of social commentary and personal expression.

N3rd1nk – A Pioneer in Brunei’s Street Art Scene

Reflecting on this milestone, N3rd1nk expressed a profound sense of pride and satisfaction. He described this collaboration as his most significant accomplishment thus far in his artistic journey. His work, which spans a wide range of themes, is distinguished by its adaptability. From thought-provoking social commentary to poignant personal expressions, N3rd1nk’s graffiti consistently resonates with both local and international audiences.

The Evolution of Brunei’s Graffiti Scene

During an interview, N3rd1nk journeyed down the memory lane, recalling the local graffiti scene’s earlier years during the late 1990s and early 2000s. In those days, graffiti artists in Brunei would typically operate under the cover of darkness, their work often viewed as a form of rebellion or vandalism rather than artistic expression. However, times have significantly changed. Graffiti has gradually earned mainstream acceptance, transforming from a clandestine night time activity to an admired and recognized form of art.

The Future of Street Art in Brunei

Looking to the future, N3rd1nk anticipates an optimistic trajectory for Brunei’s graffiti scene. With street art now gaining widespread acceptance, he believes that more local artists will venture into this form of artistic expression. N3rd1nk’s vision for the future is one where Bruneian artists explore and excel in street art, mirroring the recognition and success attained by their international counterparts. The collaboration with Diton King is a significant stride towards this vision, marking a historic moment in Brunei’s art history and setting a precedent for local artists to follow.