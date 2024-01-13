Myanmar’s Fight Against Illegal Movie Plagiarism and Motion Pictures Academy Award Preparations

At the Motion Pictures Promotion Branch of the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) in Yangon, the third coordination meeting of the Association of Anti-Illegal Plagiarism of Artworks took place. U Ye Tint, the Deputy Minister for Information, took center stage at the event. He highlighted the significant strides made in battling the illegal broadcasting of Myanmar movies online, a scourge that has been eating away at the country’s cinema industry.

Efforts Against Illegal Plagiarism

Under the watchful eye of U Ye Tint, the ministry has been actively involved in movie censorship. The establishment of associations to fight illegal plagiarism has been a part of their strategic approach. The Deputy Minister emphasized the crucial role of synergy between officials and artwork creators in preventing illegal recordings in cinemas. This collaborative effort, he underscored, was the key to preserving the integrity of Myanmar’s cinema industry.

Public Education and Recognition

U Ye Tint also championed the need for public education programs on the subject of illegal plagiarism. He envisioned these programs as instrumental in fostering a culture that respects and upholds the value of original artwork. The meeting also served as an occasion to recognize the untiring efforts of officials in the fight against the illegal plagiarism of artworks.

Organizing Myanmar Motion Pictures Academy Award Event

Immediately following this, U Ye Tint chaired the first meeting of the Working Committee on Organizing the Myanmar Motion Pictures Academy Award Event. He urged participants to ensure excellent presentations and entertainment programs. The Deputy Minister also stressed the need for the smooth execution of ongoing work plans for the event, symbolizing the growth and resilience of Myanmar’s motion picture industry.