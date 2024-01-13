en English
Myanmar’s Fight Against Illegal Movie Plagiarism and Motion Pictures Academy Award Preparations

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
At the Motion Pictures Promotion Branch of the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) in Yangon, the third coordination meeting of the Association of Anti-Illegal Plagiarism of Artworks took place. U Ye Tint, the Deputy Minister for Information, took center stage at the event. He highlighted the significant strides made in battling the illegal broadcasting of Myanmar movies online, a scourge that has been eating away at the country’s cinema industry.

Efforts Against Illegal Plagiarism

Under the watchful eye of U Ye Tint, the ministry has been actively involved in movie censorship. The establishment of associations to fight illegal plagiarism has been a part of their strategic approach. The Deputy Minister emphasized the crucial role of synergy between officials and artwork creators in preventing illegal recordings in cinemas. This collaborative effort, he underscored, was the key to preserving the integrity of Myanmar’s cinema industry.

Public Education and Recognition

U Ye Tint also championed the need for public education programs on the subject of illegal plagiarism. He envisioned these programs as instrumental in fostering a culture that respects and upholds the value of original artwork. The meeting also served as an occasion to recognize the untiring efforts of officials in the fight against the illegal plagiarism of artworks.

Organizing Myanmar Motion Pictures Academy Award Event

Immediately following this, U Ye Tint chaired the first meeting of the Working Committee on Organizing the Myanmar Motion Pictures Academy Award Event. He urged participants to ensure excellent presentations and entertainment programs. The Deputy Minister also stressed the need for the smooth execution of ongoing work plans for the event, symbolizing the growth and resilience of Myanmar’s motion picture industry.

Artists/Artwork Asia Myanmar
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

