en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

‘My Odisha, India’s Pride’: A Cultural Contest for Children Launched by Tata Power and Odisha Government

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
‘My Odisha, India’s Pride’: A Cultural Contest for Children Launched by Tata Power and Odisha Government

Tata Power, in partnership with the Odisha government, has launched the ‘My Odisha, India’s Pride’ contest, a cultural competition for children. This initiative intends to foster creativity and cultural pride among children between the ages of 8-16. The contest invites submissions in various art forms, including painting, sketching, poetry, essays, and storytelling. Winners stand a chance to win medals, trophies, and gift vouchers, along with the prestige of having their work showcased on the company’s social media platforms.

Fostering Cultural Enrichment and Nurturing Young Talent

In a bid to celebrate Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, the ‘My Odisha, India’s Pride’ contest encourages young minds to express their love for their culture through various forms of art. This contest is not just about recognizing and rewarding talent but also about instilling a sense of cultural pride among the children. By participating, the children get the opportunity to delve deeper into their cultural roots and express their interpretations creatively.

Participation Details and Rewards

The contest is open to all children aged 8-16, and the entries can be submitted either through categorized folders or via email. A panel of judges will evaluate the entries based on their creativity, originality, and connection to the theme. The winners will not only receive up to Rs. 52,000 in prizes but also have their work displayed across the company’s social media platforms, providing widespread recognition and exposure. The deadline for submission of entries is January 14, 2024.

A Part of the Broader ‘Skilled in Odisha’ Campaign

The ‘My Odisha, India’s Pride’ contest is a part of the more extensive ‘Skilled in Odisha’ campaign. This campaign aims to integrate cultural enrichment with education, thereby fostering a holistic development approach. By blending cultural awareness with skill development, the campaign endeavors to prepare the young generation for a future filled with opportunities and challenges.

0
Artists/Artwork Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
2 hours ago
Revolutionary Exhibition Rewrites Rules of Cultural Exchange in India
Under the grand arches of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), something extraordinary is happening. A monumental exhibition, ‘Ancient Sculptures: India Egypt Assyria Greece Rome’, is rewriting the rules of cultural exchange and transforming academic discourse in India. This ambitious initiative, marking India’s 75th anniversary of independence, is a collaboration among the J. Paul
Revolutionary Exhibition Rewrites Rules of Cultural Exchange in India
Jr. NTR Becomes First Tollywood Star to Dub in Malayalam for 'Devara'
9 hours ago
Jr. NTR Becomes First Tollywood Star to Dub in Malayalam for 'Devara'
ADC 103rd Annual Awards: Dimpy Bhalotia to Preside as Jury President, New Initiatives Introduced
9 hours ago
ADC 103rd Annual Awards: Dimpy Bhalotia to Preside as Jury President, New Initiatives Introduced
Google Doodle Honors French Artist Ducornet's 218th Birthday
3 hours ago
Google Doodle Honors French Artist Ducornet's 218th Birthday
Google Doodle Honors Painter Louis Ducornet: A Portrait of Resilience
3 hours ago
Google Doodle Honors Painter Louis Ducornet: A Portrait of Resilience
Google Doodle Honors Louis Joseph Cesar Ducornet: A Triumph of Determination
7 hours ago
Google Doodle Honors Louis Joseph Cesar Ducornet: A Triumph of Determination
Latest Headlines
World News
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
1 min
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
2 mins
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
2 mins
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Discloses Secret Prostate Cancer Treatment
3 mins
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Discloses Secret Prostate Cancer Treatment
Cameron Heyward Responds to Speculations on Coach Tomlin's Future: Focus is on AFC Wild Card Game
3 mins
Cameron Heyward Responds to Speculations on Coach Tomlin's Future: Focus is on AFC Wild Card Game
EU Withdraws 'Hot Chip Challenge' Over Health Concerns
3 mins
EU Withdraws 'Hot Chip Challenge' Over Health Concerns
Arrest of MPs Within Poland's Presidential Palace Stirs Controversy
3 mins
Arrest of MPs Within Poland's Presidential Palace Stirs Controversy
Gary Woodland's Triumph Over Fear: A Comeback Story
3 mins
Gary Woodland's Triumph Over Fear: A Comeback Story
Taylor Swift: A Beacon Amidst Unfounded Conspiracy Theories
3 mins
Taylor Swift: A Beacon Amidst Unfounded Conspiracy Theories
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app