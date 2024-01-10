‘My Odisha, India’s Pride’: A Cultural Contest for Children Launched by Tata Power and Odisha Government

Tata Power, in partnership with the Odisha government, has launched the ‘My Odisha, India’s Pride’ contest, a cultural competition for children. This initiative intends to foster creativity and cultural pride among children between the ages of 8-16. The contest invites submissions in various art forms, including painting, sketching, poetry, essays, and storytelling. Winners stand a chance to win medals, trophies, and gift vouchers, along with the prestige of having their work showcased on the company’s social media platforms.

Fostering Cultural Enrichment and Nurturing Young Talent

In a bid to celebrate Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, the ‘My Odisha, India’s Pride’ contest encourages young minds to express their love for their culture through various forms of art. This contest is not just about recognizing and rewarding talent but also about instilling a sense of cultural pride among the children. By participating, the children get the opportunity to delve deeper into their cultural roots and express their interpretations creatively.

Participation Details and Rewards

The contest is open to all children aged 8-16, and the entries can be submitted either through categorized folders or via email. A panel of judges will evaluate the entries based on their creativity, originality, and connection to the theme. The winners will not only receive up to Rs. 52,000 in prizes but also have their work displayed across the company’s social media platforms, providing widespread recognition and exposure. The deadline for submission of entries is January 14, 2024.

A Part of the Broader ‘Skilled in Odisha’ Campaign

The ‘My Odisha, India’s Pride’ contest is a part of the more extensive ‘Skilled in Odisha’ campaign. This campaign aims to integrate cultural enrichment with education, thereby fostering a holistic development approach. By blending cultural awareness with skill development, the campaign endeavors to prepare the young generation for a future filled with opportunities and challenges.