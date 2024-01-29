Museo Jacobo Borges Unveils 'How I Became an Artist?' Exhibition

At the heart of Catia, the Centro de Expresión Artística Museo Jacobo Borges unveiled a new exhibition, 'How I Became an Artist?', featuring the compelling Series meninas on Sunday. The event, orchestrated by Carolina Riobueno, aimed to introduce the vibrancy of plastic arts to the young minds of the local community, employing the intriguing concept of Las meninas by Velázquez, and using recycled materials as the medium.

Unveiling Art Through Recycled Materials

The exhibition, a rich tapestry of two-dimensional drawings and sculptures of Las meninas, offers a multi-faceted artistic experience to its visitors. By using discarded materials, the exhibition not only presents an artistic spectacle but also underscores the importance of recycling, intertwining the realms of art and sustainability.

From the 'Artist's Diary'

In an Instagram post, Riobueno peeled back the layers of the exhibition, describing it as the 'Artist's Diary.' The spotlight was on the transformative journey that raw materials undertake to become finished aesthetic pieces. The transition from painting to sculpture was highlighted, demonstrating the fluidity of artistic expression and the limitless possibilities it harbors.

A Collaborative Venture and Public Invitation

The exhibition, a fruitful collaboration with Unearte, stands as a testament to the power of collective creativity. The museum's doors are open to the public for a limited time, sans any entry fee, inviting art enthusiasts and curious minds alike to witness this artistic marvel. The 'How I Became an Artist?' exhibition promises to be more than just a visual treat—it's an exploration into the world of art and an invitation to partake in the dialogue it initiates.