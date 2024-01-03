en English
Artists/Artwork

Marc Bauer’s Mural ‘RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line’ Highlights Queer Representation

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
Marc Bauer’s Mural ‘RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line’ Highlights Queer Representation

Swiss artist Marc Bauer has unveiled a vibrant new mural at the Menil Drawing Institute in Houston, titled RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line. Spanning 36 feet in width, this charcoal and pastel mural is an intent to address the lack of queer representation that Bauer experienced during the 1980s. The mural depicts scenes of joy from the queer community, including figures voguing in a Montrose club, set against the backdrop of Houston’s skyline.

Blending Art History and Contemporary Themes

The mural not only celebrates queer joy, but also references historical art pieces such as Théodore Géricault’s The Raft of the Medusa. Alongside these allusions, Bauer’s mural addresses contemporary issues such as climate justice, a humane migration policy, and the rights of marginalized communities. The artist draws from various Houston local LGBTQ figures and resources in his work, creating a tapestry of queer representation across time.

Part of the Ephemeral Wall-Drawing Series

RESILIENCE is part of the Menil’s ephemeral wall-drawing series and is planned to be revised by Bauer before its eventual destruction after the summer. This practice of revising and eventual destruction emphasizes the transitory nature of the mural, further underscoring its themes of resilience and change.

A Multifaceted View of History, Culture, and Politics

Marc Bauer, renowned for his art and recipient of Switzerland’s most prestigious art prize, uses drawing to examine and reconfigure media images. This approach aims to provide a multifaceted view of history, culture, and politics, and is distinctly represented in his RESILIENCE mural. In celebration of the mural and queer histories, the Menil Drawing Institute will host a free dance party with performances and music on February 2.

Artists/Artwork United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

