Maniam Selven Illuminates Father’s Artistic Legacy in Recent Exhibition

Renowned artist, Loganathan, popularly known as Maniam Selven, recently exhibited the illustrious legacy of his father, Maniam, at Lalit Kala Akademi. The exhibition illuminated the significant contributions of Maniam to post-Independence Indian culture through his illustrative work, which spanned a 28-year career.

Maniam: A Stalwart in Tamil Publishing

Maniam, a celebrated illustrator in Tamil publishing, etched his mark in Indian art and storytelling through his remarkable collaboration with author Kalki Krishnamurthy. His work on the landmark Ponniyin Selvan series was particularly noteworthy. Maniam’s oeuvre extended beyond illustrations, venturing into movie art direction as well.

Maniam’s Evolution as an Artist

Maniam’s work not only showcased his development as an artist but also his experimental streak. His later works displayed his exploration of new mediums and subjects. Adding to the cultural significance of his work, Maniam incorporated elements from Indian history and locations.

Maniam Selven: The Custodian of Maniam’s Legacy

Maniam Selven, along with his children, is now the custodian of his father’s work. The exhibition also featured his own art, demonstrating the evolution of illustrative art through the lens of digital tools. He acknowledges that opportunities, like working on the cover for Deepavali Malar, materialised due to his father’s enduring legacy. Maniam’s granddaughter, Subashini Balasubramaniam, highlights the depth and cultural significance of Maniam’s work, further cementing his place in the annals of Indian art history.