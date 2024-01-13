Maharashtra Engineer Creates Impressive Replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

In a testament to his skill as a civil engineer and his personal commitment to the cultural and religious significance of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prafulla Mategaonkar of Nagpur, Maharashtra, has created an 11-feet tall replica of the temple at his own residence. The real Ram Temple, a site of great worship and historical importance for many Indians, is currently under construction with plans to be completed by 2024.

A Monumental Tribute

Mategaonkar’s replica, a result of thorough research and meticulous preparation, stands as a symbol of devotion and the widespread anticipation for the completion of the real temple. It represents not just the passion and dedication of those eagerly awaiting the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but also highlights the creativity and emotion encapsulated within its miniature walls.

Marking a Significant Event

The creation of the replica was driven by Mategaonkar’s desire to contribute to the significant event of the consecration of Lord Ram. The consecration ceremony, to be held on January 22, will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in attendance. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust plans to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple during the ceremony.

From Concept to Creation

Mategaonkar embarked on this project before Diwali last year. He studied various perspectives of the temple design on the internet, prepared a graphical drawing, and decided on the materials to be used. His wife, who had participated in the campaign for a Ram temple in Ayodhya in 1990, also contributed to this grand event. The response to the replica has been appreciative, with locals and possibly a wider audience taking note of Mategaonkar’s remarkable feat.