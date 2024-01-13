en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Maharashtra Engineer Creates Impressive Replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
Maharashtra Engineer Creates Impressive Replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

In a testament to his skill as a civil engineer and his personal commitment to the cultural and religious significance of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prafulla Mategaonkar of Nagpur, Maharashtra, has created an 11-feet tall replica of the temple at his own residence. The real Ram Temple, a site of great worship and historical importance for many Indians, is currently under construction with plans to be completed by 2024.

A Monumental Tribute

Mategaonkar’s replica, a result of thorough research and meticulous preparation, stands as a symbol of devotion and the widespread anticipation for the completion of the real temple. It represents not just the passion and dedication of those eagerly awaiting the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but also highlights the creativity and emotion encapsulated within its miniature walls.

Marking a Significant Event

The creation of the replica was driven by Mategaonkar’s desire to contribute to the significant event of the consecration of Lord Ram. The consecration ceremony, to be held on January 22, will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in attendance. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust plans to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple during the ceremony.

From Concept to Creation

Mategaonkar embarked on this project before Diwali last year. He studied various perspectives of the temple design on the internet, prepared a graphical drawing, and decided on the materials to be used. His wife, who had participated in the campaign for a Ram temple in Ayodhya in 1990, also contributed to this grand event. The response to the replica has been appreciative, with locals and possibly a wider audience taking note of Mategaonkar’s remarkable feat.

0
Artists/Artwork India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
19 mins ago
Brustro to Unveil Innovative Art Products at Paperworld 2024
Brustro, a prominent player in the realm of art supplies, is poised to make a significant splash at Paperworld 2024 with the unveiling of three groundbreaking products designed to elevate the artistic journey. The event is slated for January 18th to 20th at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Revolutionizing Art with Innovative Products Day one
Brustro to Unveil Innovative Art Products at Paperworld 2024
Belgium Honors James Ensor on 75th Death Anniversary with Nationwide Exhibitions
5 hours ago
Belgium Honors James Ensor on 75th Death Anniversary with Nationwide Exhibitions
Eoin Devereux: Shining Indie Music Star Rising on the Strength of 'Balloon'
5 hours ago
Eoin Devereux: Shining Indie Music Star Rising on the Strength of 'Balloon'
MBNel's '8 To Infinity': A Testament to Evolution and Artistic Growth
22 mins ago
MBNel's '8 To Infinity': A Testament to Evolution and Artistic Growth
Myanmar's Fight Against Illegal Movie Plagiarism and Motion Pictures Academy Award Preparations
2 hours ago
Myanmar's Fight Against Illegal Movie Plagiarism and Motion Pictures Academy Award Preparations
G-Dragon at CES 2024: A Convergence of Music and Technology
3 hours ago
G-Dragon at CES 2024: A Convergence of Music and Technology
Latest Headlines
World News
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
2 mins
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
Amartya Sen Champions Secularism and Religion-Neutral Politics in Bengal
3 mins
Amartya Sen Champions Secularism and Religion-Neutral Politics in Bengal
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
8 mins
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
9 mins
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
11 mins
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
12 mins
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
12 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
13 mins
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
13 mins
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
23 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app