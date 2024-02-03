Mach Brothers Unveil First Joint Exhibition 'Mach 2' at Stirling Gallery

In an unprecedented fusion of creativity, Scottish artist brothers, David and Robert Mach, have come together for the first time for an exhibition titled 'Mach 2'. This collaboration marks the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the Stirling Smith Art Gallery & Museum. Globally recognized for their innovative and dynamic artworks, the Mach brothers have proven that art knows no boundaries.

Masterpieces from Unconventional Materials

David Mach's fame is deeply rooted in his large-scale collages, sculptures, and installations. His choice of materials is as unconventional as his artistry, often utilizing everyday objects such as coat hangers, matches, and dressmaking pins to craft his masterpieces. David's work has been exhibited in major cities worldwide, reflecting his international acclaim.

Robert Mach, on the other hand, has carved a niche for himself over a 30-year career in art. His specialty lies in transforming foil wrappings from sweets into sculptures and two-dimensional artworks. The beauty of Robert's craft is his ability to breathe life into otherwise mundane materials.

'Mach 2': A Symbiosis of Artistic Styles

The 'Mach 2' exhibition showcases around 100 pieces, each bearing the distinct creative imprint of the Mach brothers. Among the highlights is a giant tiger statue made from Tunnock's teacakes wrappings, which now stands as a testament to their ingenuity at the Stirling gallery.

A Journey into the World of Art

David Mach's journey into the world of art began at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art, where he honed his skills and developed his unique style. Robert, in contrast, transitioned from various jobs before committing to art full-time. The brothers also shared their family's influence on their artistic journey, particularly citing their 'bat-sh*t crazy' relatives in Poland and the impact of growing up in Fife.

The Mach brothers' art seeks to evoke excitement and happiness. They believe that art should connect with real life and ordinary experiences, making it accessible and relatable to all. This philosophy is evident in their work, which resonates deeply with audiences worldwide.