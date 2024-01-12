Lynnwood City Hall Becomes Canvas for Veterans’ Healing Through Art

In the heart of Lynnwood City Hall, a unique art gallery unfolded, drawing the attention of veterans, Gold Star families, and art enthusiasts. The event, aptly named ‘Operation Paint to Heal’, served as a platform for local veterans to showcase their artistic talents, while emphasizing the healing properties of art for those grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Art as a Therapeutic Tool

The gallery was a testament to the therapeutic prowess of art, as the canvas became a safe haven for these veterans to express their inner turmoil. Jake Powell, a former Marine and Afghanistan infantry squad leader, was among the featured artists. Art, for Powell, was more than a mere hobby—it provided a much-needed mental escape from haunting thoughts and distressing memories.

The Fallen Heroes Project

Another artist who garnered attention was Michael Reagan from Edmonds. Reagan’s involvement in the Fallen Heroes Project—where he creates captivating portraits of military members who lost their lives in service—has helped countless families reconnect with their dearly departed loved ones. His art provided a tangible link to those lost in the line of duty, a poignant tribute that resonated deeply with the audience.

Operation Paint to Heal: A Resounding Success

The event was orchestrated by the Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program and the Lynnwood Arts Commission. It served as a resounding success, with enthusiastic participation from veterans and members of Gold Star families. The overwhelmingly positive response from attendees and organizers alike hinted at the potential for future showcases. The Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program, known for hosting monthly painting events, provided a platform for talented painters to exhibit their work, creating an air of anticipation for next year’s gallery.