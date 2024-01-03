Loss of a Titan: Renowned Artist Oseloka Osadebe Passes Away

In a profound loss to the world of art, Professor Oseloka Osadebe, a luminary artist and a founding member of the Zaria Art Society, passed away on December 27, 2023, in Jackson, Mississippi, USA. The news of his demise was confirmed by his nephew, Nn’emeka Maduegbuna. Born in 1934, Osadebe grew up in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria, and was celebrated for his exceptional drawing abilities.

Education and Early Career

Osadebe’s journey in the arts began at the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology in Zaria, where he became part of the acclaimed ‘Zaria Rebels.’ This group of revolutionaries played a pivotal role in the birth of contemporary Nigerian art. He furthered his education in the United States, becoming a graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago and earning a second master’s degree from the Goodman School of Drama, Chicago. His thirst for knowledge led him to complete his doctoral work at Northwestern University.

Teaching and Retirement

With a passion for fostering the arts, Osadebe spent a considerable part of his career teaching theatre and set design at various universities across the US. In 2007, after years of dedicated service, he retired. However, his love for art remained undiminished in retirement, which he spent creating visual art in his studio in Jackson, Mississippi.

Return to Nigeria and Legacy

Despite his long residence in the US since 1965, Osadebe’s connection to his homeland remained strong. He returned to Nigeria in 2018 to present his retrospective exhibition ‘Inner Light’ at the National Museum in Lagos. This exhibition showcased the depth and breadth of his artistic prowess, further cementing his place as a titan in the world of contemporary Nigerian art. As we mourn his passing, the echoes of his immense contribution to the global art scene will continue to reverberate through the ages.