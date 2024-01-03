en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Loss of a Titan: Renowned Artist Oseloka Osadebe Passes Away

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Loss of a Titan: Renowned Artist Oseloka Osadebe Passes Away

In a profound loss to the world of art, Professor Oseloka Osadebe, a luminary artist and a founding member of the Zaria Art Society, passed away on December 27, 2023, in Jackson, Mississippi, USA. The news of his demise was confirmed by his nephew, Nn’emeka Maduegbuna. Born in 1934, Osadebe grew up in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria, and was celebrated for his exceptional drawing abilities.

Education and Early Career

Osadebe’s journey in the arts began at the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology in Zaria, where he became part of the acclaimed ‘Zaria Rebels.’ This group of revolutionaries played a pivotal role in the birth of contemporary Nigerian art. He furthered his education in the United States, becoming a graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago and earning a second master’s degree from the Goodman School of Drama, Chicago. His thirst for knowledge led him to complete his doctoral work at Northwestern University.

Teaching and Retirement

With a passion for fostering the arts, Osadebe spent a considerable part of his career teaching theatre and set design at various universities across the US. In 2007, after years of dedicated service, he retired. However, his love for art remained undiminished in retirement, which he spent creating visual art in his studio in Jackson, Mississippi.

Return to Nigeria and Legacy

Despite his long residence in the US since 1965, Osadebe’s connection to his homeland remained strong. He returned to Nigeria in 2018 to present his retrospective exhibition ‘Inner Light’ at the National Museum in Lagos. This exhibition showcased the depth and breadth of his artistic prowess, further cementing his place as a titan in the world of contemporary Nigerian art. As we mourn his passing, the echoes of his immense contribution to the global art scene will continue to reverberate through the ages.

0
Artists/Artwork Nigeria United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Anna Uddenberg’s Art: Challenging Norms in the Digital Age

By BNN Correspondents

Alexis Smith, Pioneering Conceptual Artist, Dies at 74

By BNN Correspondents

Alexis Smith, Renowned Southern California Artist, Dies at 74

By Quadri Adejumo

Warner Bros. Animation President Sam Register on the Future of Television Industry

By Nitish Verma

Pitt Junior Recreates Historical French Dress, Showcases at Hillman Li ...
@Artists/Artwork · 34 mins
Pitt Junior Recreates Historical French Dress, Showcases at Hillman Li ...
heart comment 0
Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Talent

By Ebenezer Mensah

Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Talent
Anna Uddenberg: A Provocative Commentary on Digital Age Identities

By Mazhar Abbas

Anna Uddenberg: A Provocative Commentary on Digital Age Identities
Indie Artist Still Woozy Embraces Fatherhood with Birth of First Child

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Indie Artist Still Woozy Embraces Fatherhood with Birth of First Child
Anna Uddenberg: An Artist’s Critique of Social Media-Driven Society

By BNN Correspondents

Anna Uddenberg: An Artist's Critique of Social Media-Driven Society
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Shake-Up at Valour FC Ahead of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season
1 min
Major Shake-Up at Valour FC Ahead of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season
Macrophages: The Immune Cells Shielding Kidneys from Stone Formation
1 min
Macrophages: The Immune Cells Shielding Kidneys from Stone Formation
Washington's Dillon Johnson Expected to Recover for National Championship
2 mins
Washington's Dillon Johnson Expected to Recover for National Championship
The United Family Embarks on a Wellness Journey with the '28-Day Challenge'
2 mins
The United Family Embarks on a Wellness Journey with the '28-Day Challenge'
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
4 mins
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
4 mins
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
4 mins
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
4 mins
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
4 mins
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
11 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app