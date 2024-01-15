Local Artist Restores Iconic Drive-In Theater Sign, Capturing 70 Years of History

Local artist Rod Pond has embarked on a labor of love, transforming decay into grandeur by restoring the historic sign from the Shore Drive-In Theater in Selbyville, Delaware. This theater, which once played a pivotal role in the entertainment scene along Route 50 in West Ocean City, opened its doors in 1954 and dimmed its screens for the last time in 1976.

Rescued from Obscurity

For decades, the sign stood as a silent sentinel by the roadside, its neon lights extinguished, gradually being swallowed up by nature. It seemed destined for oblivion until Pond, appreciating the sign's historical and aesthetic value, stepped in. In January 2023, he carefully removed the weather-beaten sign and transported it to his workshop for restoration.

Reviving a Piece of History

Pond's task is not for the faint-hearted. The sign's original oscillating light and some of the neon tubes are still functional, but dealing with high-voltage electrical components poses formidable challenges. Yet, Pond remains undeterred, his resolve fueled by a deep respect for the sign's history and the original artistry it embodies.

A Tribute to Authenticity

As an artist, Pond initially pondered lending his personal touch to the sign. However, he soon realized that the truest form of tribute would be to restore it to its authentic glory. His vision is to capture seven decades of history in this piece of art, a testament to a bygone era of drive-in theaters that once dotted the American landscape.

As Pond works meticulously towards completing the restoration, he envisions the sign radiating brightly once more, not just as a beacon along Route 50, but as a symbol celebrating its rich 70-year history.