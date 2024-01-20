Litvak Museum Opens in Vilnius: A Tribute to Rafael Chwoles

A new chapter in the cultural and historical narrative of Vilnius, Lithuania, has been unveiled with the opening of the Litvak Museum. This repository of art and memory is dedicated to Rafael Chwoles, a distinguished Litvak painter of the 20th century, whose work is now displayed in the city that witnessed his birth and early artistic endeavors. Located on Pylimo Street, the museum serves as a testament to the rich heritage of Lithuanian Jews and an homage to Chwoles' artistic genius.

A Glimpse into the Past Through Art

A walk through the museum offers a journey into the past, with Chwoles' paintings and drawings serving as visual narratives of a city that once thrived with Jewish life. Among the exhibits are poignant depictions of the ruins of the Vilnius ghetto, a tragic testament to a somber epoch in the city's history. The paintings, along with an array of personal belongings, were generously donated by Chwoles' sons, Milij and Alexander.

Born in Vilnius in 1913, Rafael Chwoles left his birthplace for Poland in 1959, later settling in Paris, where he lived until his death. His artistic endeavors were prolific, with approximately 3,500 paintings and 8,000 drawings to his name, many of which are housed in museums worldwide. Despite living far from Vilnius, Chwoles' connection to the city remained unbroken, kept alive through the sentimental attachment his son Milij, born in Moscow, holds for the city. This bond is particularly tangible in a series of paintings depicting the view from their former residence on Kraziu Street.

The Museum: A Connection Restored

The Litvak Museum, housing a collection of 200 paintings, 500 drawings, and various objects and books dedicated to Rafael Chwoles, signifies a restoration of the artist's connection to his native Vilnius. This is a poignant reconciliation, given that Chwoles himself never expressed a desire to return. The museum, therefore, serves as a bridge between the artist and the city, reconnecting Chwoles' legacy with the city of his birth, and presenting an invaluable glimpse into his Soviet period and the pre-war era.