Lions Club Proposes Large Lion Sculpture for Lions Park: Who Bears the Responsibility?

The Lions Club, renowned for their community service, has proposed an ambitious new project to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Lions Park in Sauk Rapids. The organization plans to install a colossal metal lion sculpture, standing six feet tall and stretching between 11 to 12 feet in length. The artist commissioned for this task is none other than the Minnesota-based sculptor, Craig Palm, celebrated for his large-scale works. This unique initiative, however, has sparked a dialogue about the sculpture's maintenance and protection against potential vandalism.

Committee's Concerns and Recommendations

The Park Committee, responsible for the park's amenities, has tentatively approved the installation. Yet, they voiced their concerns about the potential upkeep and the risk of vandalism that the sculpture might face. They recommended that the Lions Club should shoulder the responsibility for both the maintenance and protection against vandalism. Further, in order to maintain the park's aesthetic integrity, the committee seeks to retain the authority to approve the final design of the sculpture.

City Council's Role

The City Council is set to review and potentially give the green light to the concept of the Lions Club's generous donation during their next meeting scheduled for Monday. This nod from the City Council will represent a significant step forward for the project.

Installation Plan

The Lions Club envisages that the lion sculpture will enhance the park's appeal and provide a point of interest for park visitors. They aim to have the lion sculpture installed by late spring or early summer, transforming Lions Park into a focal point of community pride and artistic expression.