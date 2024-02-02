Lemon's Take on Revamped Aurora in Mobile Legends: A Strategic Asset Despite Flaws

Popular content creator for RRQ and former professional player, Muhammad 'Lemon' Ikhsan, recently shared his thoughts on Aurora, the revamped hero in the globally acclaimed game, Mobile Legends. Initially, Lemon expressed a strong optimism towards Aurora's potential, believing that she could attain the status of an S-tier character following her revamp. However, his opinion shifted after experiencing Aurora's gameplay on the official server.

Aurora's Capabilities: A Mixed Bag

While Lemon acknowledged the positive aspects of Aurora's abilities, he voiced concerns over certain elements of her kit. He pointed out that Aurora's passive ability has a long cooldown, which could potentially hinder her performance in tight battles. Additionally, he noted that Aurora's damage output is more akin to poking rather than the explosive burst damage that most players expect.

'Aurora's damage feels more like poking, similar to Semi-Yve, but with a shorter range,' Lemon commented. Despite these criticisms, he highlighted that Aurora's effectiveness isn't solely reliant on her abilities but also greatly depends on the team composition.

Team Composition: A Key Element

Lemon emphasized that Aurora could significantly benefit from being paired with certain heroes. 'Pairing her with heroes like Tigreal could enhance her performance,' Lemon suggested. This point underscores the strategic dimension of Mobile Legends where team composition can greatly influence individual hero performance.

Aurora's Popularity in Ranked Games

Despite his criticisms, Lemon conceded that playing Aurora is enjoyable, which could explain the character's rising popularity in ranked games. As per MLBB statistics, Aurora ranks 12th in terms of overall hero popularity with a 1.84% pick rate. Moreover, she is the third most banned hero in ranked games, boasting a ban rate of 49.38%.

While Aurora might not meet everyone's expectations for an S-tier hero, her unique abilities, the strategic value she brings to a team, and her rising popularity in ranked games reinforce her position as a formidable character in the Mobile Legends universe.