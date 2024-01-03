en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

L.A.X Addresses Defamatory Comments, Hints at Legal Action

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
L.A.X Addresses Defamatory Comments, Hints at Legal Action

Renowned Nigerian artist, L.A.X, recently issued a stern warning to a social media user, Edna_reese, following her defamatory comments about him on Instagram. The incident was triggered by a New Year’s post from the artist’s girlfriend, which showcased affectionate images of the couple, accompanied by a celebratory caption.

Unfolding of the Defamation Incident

Edna_reese responded to the New Year’s post by accusing L.A.X of being a ‘herpes giver.’ Her comment quickly gained traction, going viral, and stirring up substantial engagement. It garnered over 1.7 thousand comments and was reposted 2.6 thousand times. The accusation ignited a variety of reactions among the public. Some users demanded L.A.X to verify the claim’s authenticity, while others came to his defense.

L.A.X’s Response and Legal Action

L.A.X did not remain silent amidst the uproar. He replied to the accusation, dismissing it as a ‘silly joke’ and asserted that he doesn’t treat such matters lightly. He also hinted at taking legal action against Edna_reese, implying that her defamatory post would be her last. His girlfriend echoed his sentiments and expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation.

The Impact of Defamation on Public Figures

The incident involving L.A.X and Edna_reese underscores the potential harm of defamatory comments on public figures. As demonstrated, such accusations, regardless of their truthfulness, can quickly spread and trigger a myriad of responses. They can tarnish the image and reputation of the accused, making it crucial for public figures to address and counter such claims promptly.

0
Artists/Artwork Nigeria Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DECERES Unveils Credo Collection: A Harmonious Fusion of Modern Design and Craft Heritage

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Unity in Diversity: A Ugandan Student's Ceramic Journey in China

By Rizwan Shah

Patchwork Vessel Collection: A Triumph in Glass Craftsmanship

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Harold Halibut: A Blend of Artisanal Animation and Game Design

By Salman Khan

Honoring the Legacy of Loïs Mailou Jones at the Museum of Fine Arts ...
@Artists/Artwork · 3 hours
Honoring the Legacy of Loïs Mailou Jones at the Museum of Fine Arts ...
heart comment 0
Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries

By Dil Bar Irshad

Art Beyond Vision: The Rise of Tactile Panels in Museums and Galleries
Paul Cassar’s Painting Marks 800th Anniversary of St Francis’s First Christmas Crib

By Quadri Adejumo

Paul Cassar's Painting Marks 800th Anniversary of St Francis's First Christmas Crib
Hub Gallery to Host Ian Joseph Jackson’s ‘The Liberation Of Color II’

By BNN Correspondents

Hub Gallery to Host Ian Joseph Jackson's 'The Liberation Of Color II'
Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya Showcases Bengali Manasa Ghat as Exhibit of the Month

By Muhammad Jawad

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya Showcases Bengali Manasa Ghat as Exhibit of the Month
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan Ayew: A Selfless Striker Prioritizing Team Success Over Personal Glory
30 seconds
Jordan Ayew: A Selfless Striker Prioritizing Team Success Over Personal Glory
LEAPD Index: A New Pathway in EEG Cognitive Assessment
33 seconds
LEAPD Index: A New Pathway in EEG Cognitive Assessment
Palwasha Khan Calls for Unity and Transparency Ahead of Elections
48 seconds
Palwasha Khan Calls for Unity and Transparency Ahead of Elections
Nashville's Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation
1 min
Nashville's Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
1 min
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
Trump's Appeal Challenges Ballot Ineligibility Ruling, Sets Stage for Historic Legal Battle
1 min
Trump's Appeal Challenges Ballot Ineligibility Ruling, Sets Stage for Historic Legal Battle
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Spotlight on Michael Penix Jr.
2 mins
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Spotlight on Michael Penix Jr.
Orange County's Political Shift: The Rise of 'Modestly Partisan Republicans'
2 mins
Orange County's Political Shift: The Rise of 'Modestly Partisan Republicans'
Divisions Within Republican Party Threaten 2024 Election Strategy
2 mins
Divisions Within Republican Party Threaten 2024 Election Strategy
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
31 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
31 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app