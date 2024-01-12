Kinsey Collection: A Journey through African American History and Art

As the doors of the Holocaust Museum Houston swing open on this chilly January day, they reveal a remarkable journey through time and history. It’s a journey meticulously crafted and guided by Bernard and Shirley Kinsey, a couple bonded by over half a century of matrimony, and their shared passion for unearthing and showcasing the rich, often overlooked historical narratives of African Americans. Their labor of love, known as The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, is a comprehensive assemblage of art and historical documents that encapsulate the African American experience from the age of slavery to the present.

The Collection: A Testament to African American Legacy

The collection, which boasts over 700 artifacts, is currently on display at the Holocaust Museum Houston from January 12 until June 23. It spans an impressive gamut of items, from art masterpieces created by renowned African American artists—some of whom honed their craft even before the abolition of slavery—to historical documents of immense importance. These documents not only illustrate the harsh realities of the slave trade but also celebrate the resilience, strength, and contributions of African Americans.

Artifacts: Doors, Diagrams, and Documents

The collection is home to an array of artifacts, each telling its unique story. Among them are ‘The Cape Coast Castle Doors’ from Ghana, a chilling symbol of the last point of departure for slaves bound for the Americas. Diagrams revealing the inhumane, cramped conditions aboard slave ships serve as a stark reminder of the brutalities endured. Original bills of sale from the slave trade and tintype photos of slaves and freed slaves offer poignant glimpses into the lives of those who lived through this dark chapter of history.

Highlight: The Earliest Known Record of African American Presence

One of the most striking documents on display is a baptismal record from 1595 in St. Augustine, Florida. This record holds the distinction of being the earliest known evidence of African American presence in what would later become the United States. It’s an invaluable testament to the long and enduring history of African Americans in this country.

Dispelling the Myth of Absence

Through their monumental collection, Bernard and Shirley Kinsey aim to dispel the ‘Myth of Absence’, the erroneous notion that African Americans have been absent from major historical events and cultural contributions. The Kinseys offer free lectures, providing further insights into their exhibit and the powerful narratives it holds. Their collection is more than a display—it’s a dialogue, a testament, and a celebration of the African American legacy.