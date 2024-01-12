Ken Krimstein Resurrects Lost Voices of Jewish Teens in Graphic Novel ‘When I Grow Up’

In 2017, Ken Krimstein, a renowned cartoonist for The New Yorker, stumbled upon a forgotten piece of history tucked away in the cellar of a Lithuanian church. It was a collection of autobiographical accounts penned by Jewish teenagers in the 1930s, reflecting their hopes, dreams, and fears during a time of looming uncertainty.

A Journey to the Past

Moved by the raw, unfiltered voices in these narratives, Krimstein embarked on a journey to Vilnius to experience these stories firsthand. The accounts offered an intimate glimpse into the emotional world of these young Jews, their day-to-day lives, and their apprehensions of the Nazi regime just before the onset of World War II. The cartoonist found himself deeply touched and inspired by the stories.

Reviving Lost Voices

Compelled to bring these lost voices back to life, Krimstein set about creating a graphic novel titled ‘When I Grow Up’. This artistic revival of the teenagers’ experiences serves not just as an homage to their lost stories, but also as a historical testament to their lived reality during a period that would soon descend into one of the darkest chapters of history.

‘Vivre’: The French Connection

The graphic novel has also been published in French under the title ‘Vivre’, or ‘To Live’. The release of Krimstein’s work in French reiterates the universal resonance of these stories, transcending boundaries of language and culture. The narratives, though rooted in a specific historical context, echo timeless themes of hope, fear, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Ken Krimstein discussed the project and the profound impact of the teenagers’ stories in an interview segment called Perspective with FRANCE 24’s Gavin Lee. ‘When I Grow Up’ serves as a poignant reminder of a past that should not be forgotten, rekindling the lost voices of Jewish teenagers from a bygone era.