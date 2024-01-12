en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Ken Krimstein Resurrects Lost Voices of Jewish Teens in Graphic Novel ‘When I Grow Up’

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
Ken Krimstein Resurrects Lost Voices of Jewish Teens in Graphic Novel ‘When I Grow Up’

In 2017, Ken Krimstein, a renowned cartoonist for The New Yorker, stumbled upon a forgotten piece of history tucked away in the cellar of a Lithuanian church. It was a collection of autobiographical accounts penned by Jewish teenagers in the 1930s, reflecting their hopes, dreams, and fears during a time of looming uncertainty.

A Journey to the Past

Moved by the raw, unfiltered voices in these narratives, Krimstein embarked on a journey to Vilnius to experience these stories firsthand. The accounts offered an intimate glimpse into the emotional world of these young Jews, their day-to-day lives, and their apprehensions of the Nazi regime just before the onset of World War II. The cartoonist found himself deeply touched and inspired by the stories.

Reviving Lost Voices

Compelled to bring these lost voices back to life, Krimstein set about creating a graphic novel titled ‘When I Grow Up’. This artistic revival of the teenagers’ experiences serves not just as an homage to their lost stories, but also as a historical testament to their lived reality during a period that would soon descend into one of the darkest chapters of history.

‘Vivre’: The French Connection

The graphic novel has also been published in French under the title ‘Vivre’, or ‘To Live’. The release of Krimstein’s work in French reiterates the universal resonance of these stories, transcending boundaries of language and culture. The narratives, though rooted in a specific historical context, echo timeless themes of hope, fear, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Ken Krimstein discussed the project and the profound impact of the teenagers’ stories in an interview segment called Perspective with FRANCE 24’s Gavin Lee. ‘When I Grow Up’ serves as a poignant reminder of a past that should not be forgotten, rekindling the lost voices of Jewish teenagers from a bygone era.

0
Artists/Artwork History Lithuania
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
1 hour ago
Vandemoortele Worcester Joins Waddle of Worcester Art Trail for a Cause
In a unique demonstration of community spirit and philanthropy, Vandemoortele Worcester, a leading manufacturer of frozen bakery products, is sponsoring one of the 80 artistic penguin sculptures for the upcoming Waddle of Worcester art trail event. The event, set to run from July 22 to September 15, 2024, is an innovative initiative organized by the
Vandemoortele Worcester Joins Waddle of Worcester Art Trail for a Cause
Ohio University Southern Art Gallery to Host Katherine Cox's 'PencilTown'
7 hours ago
Ohio University Southern Art Gallery to Host Katherine Cox's 'PencilTown'
Artistic Self-Destruction: When Artists Destroy Their Own Works
7 hours ago
Artistic Self-Destruction: When Artists Destroy Their Own Works
Lynnwood City Hall Becomes Canvas for Veterans' Healing Through Art
2 hours ago
Lynnwood City Hall Becomes Canvas for Veterans' Healing Through Art
Aravani Art Project: Empowering Transgenders Through Visual Art
3 hours ago
Aravani Art Project: Empowering Transgenders Through Visual Art
Unearthing Lost Narratives: Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours ago
Unearthing Lost Narratives: Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Latest Headlines
World News
Tourists Take Precautions Amid Diarrhea Outbreak in Baguio
2 mins
Tourists Take Precautions Amid Diarrhea Outbreak in Baguio
HKSAR Government Unveils Legislative Agenda, Includes Article 23 Legislation
2 mins
HKSAR Government Unveils Legislative Agenda, Includes Article 23 Legislation
AFL Omits Player Weights from Publications in Significant Shift
3 mins
AFL Omits Player Weights from Publications in Significant Shift
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
5 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
5 mins
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
House Judiciary Committee Issues Subpoena in Big Tech Probe
5 mins
House Judiciary Committee Issues Subpoena in Big Tech Probe
Jhye Richardson Ruled Out of Big Bash Season due to Injury, Perth Scorchers Face Setback
6 mins
Jhye Richardson Ruled Out of Big Bash Season due to Injury, Perth Scorchers Face Setback
Frankie Dettori: A Tale of Redemption After a Public Downfall
6 mins
Frankie Dettori: A Tale of Redemption After a Public Downfall
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
12 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
16 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app