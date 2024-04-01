Kazakhstan Unveils 'Jerūiyq: Beyond Horizon' at 60th Venice Biennale, Showcasing Decades of Art

ASTANA – The curators of the Kazakh pavilion have unveiled details about Kazakhstan's participation at the coming 60th Venice Biennale, which opens on April 20, in an interview with Kazinform news agency. The project, titled Jerūiyq (promised land): a Look Beyond the Horizon, aims to explore a utopia rooted in Kazakh legends, symbolizing a metaphor for the search and journey to the promised land. It features works by Kazakh artists across generations from the 1970s to the present day, curated by Danagul Tolepbay.

Emancipation of Imagination: The Central Theme

"In our turbulent times, we live in a state of crisis of new narratives. One of the key concepts for conceptualization for us was the emancipation of imagination. Today, we have the opportunity to present our own vision of the future and utopian worlds without Soviet censorship and looking back at metropolises," said Tolepbay. The exhibition will feature pieces by notable figures in Kazakh art history, including Kamilya Mullasheva, recognized as one of the pioneers of futuristic art in the region, and Yerbolat Tolepbay, a prominent painter deeply ingrained in local art history.

Exploring Diverse Kazakh Art Forms

Musrepov told Kazinform they selected artists in hopes of showing the diversity of Kazakh art forms spanning across time, emphasizing the inclusion of both established and emerging talents. "It was important for us to select works by artists from different generations and showcase different art formats, including painting, installation, video, and new media, in a multi-channel sound installation. It is important for us to show the history of the development of thought around the themes of decolonial futurism, utopia, and cosmism and to demonstrate that these themes have long existed in Kazakh art," said Musrepov.

The Importance of Kazakhstan's Participation at the Biennale

The project seeks to express and demonstrate the level and development of art in the country, reflecting the spirit of the times. Participation and presence increase the visibility and prestige of the country on the international art scene and give impetus to new themes and trends in art at the local and international level, according to Tolepbay. "One could say that it is an Olympics in the art world. The Biennale has been held for over 120 years, and this year, 90 countries are participating. Participation in such a large-scale event helps to make a statement about the art of Kazakhstan and to give a new impetus, a wave for the development of the industry in the country," said Tolepbay.