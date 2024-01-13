Justin Imam: A Life Dedicated to the Promotion of Jharkhand’s Tribal Arts

In the quiet morning hours of January 13, 2024, Hazaribag woke to the news of the loss of one its most cherished sons, Justin Imam. Aged 49, Imam, a stalwart in the promotion of Jharkhand’s traditional Sohrai and Khovar art forms, succumbed to a heart attack at his residence. The art world has plunged into mourning, recognizing the void left by a man whose life was dedicated to the elevation and preservation of tribal arts.

The Legacy of Justin Imam

Born to the renowned environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee, Bulu Imam, Justin was a torchbearer for the artistic traditions intrinsic to Jharkhand. His tireless commitment and passion were instrumental in obtaining the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Sohrai arts. This recognition was pivotal in safeguarding the cultural heritage of the region and ensuring the longevity of these art forms. His father, Bulu Imam, acknowledged Justin’s significant role in his own receipt of the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Justin’s considerable influence extended to the architectural aesthetics of India’s power center. His relentless advocacy led to the representation of Sohrai and Khovar arts on the walls of the newly erected Parliament building in India, an initiative inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This monumental accomplishment propelled these traditional art forms onto a national platform, gaining them the recognition they richly deserved.

Champion of Tribal Artists

However, his contributions were not confined to the art forms themselves; he was also a fierce advocate for the artists behind the work. Through the Virasat Trust and the Sohrai Art Women’s Cooperative Committee, Justin tirelessly promoted tribal women artists, helping them gain recognition both nationally and globally. His dedication to uplifting these artists earned him several national and international awards, affirming his invaluable contribution to the art world.

A Loss Mourned

His sudden demise has sent a wave of grief through the artist community, particularly those involved in the revival of traditional art forms. The Hazaribagh Old Generations Association, Heritage and Nature Lovers Club, and close associates of Bulu Imam, deeply mourn his loss. Justin Imam’s legacy is one of passion and dedication to the preservation and promotion of Jharkhand’s rich cultural heritage. His life’s work leaves an indelible mark on the tapestry of Indian art, and his absence will be deeply felt.