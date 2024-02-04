J&K Female Artists Illuminate Republic Day Parade with Vibrant Performance

On the grand stage of the Republic Day Parade, a group of 40 female artists from Jammu and Kashmir painted a vibrant portrait of India's rich cultural heritage. Their participation in the 'Vande Bharatam' Dance Festival at Kartavya Path in New Delhi was a celebration of 'Nari Shakti', the power and resilience of women, and a testament to the unity and diversity of the nation.

'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'

Their performance was steeped in the theme of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', which translates to 'One India, Great India'. This concept, an embodiment of the nation's unity in diversity, was brought to life through their energetic and vibrant dance. Each move and rhythm reflected the myriad facets of India's rich cultural and artistic heritage.

Applause from the Lieutenant Governor

Their talent and spirit were recognized by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu, Manoj Sinha. In his interaction with the artists, he praised their talent and acknowledged them as an inspiration for the youth. This commendation from a figure of authority is a significant acknowledgment of their talent and the importance of preserving India's artistic traditions.

The Event's Impact

Moreover, the event offered the artists a platform to share their experiences, thus enriching the cultural discourse. The presence of Bharat Singh Manhas, the Secretary of Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), and Gulzar Bhat, the Chairman of All J&K Folk Artists Association, added to the gravitas of the occasion. Their presence highlighted the importance of such events in promoting and preserving the artistic and cultural heritage of the nation.