Jessie Homer French: A Vibrant Artistry Amidst Nature’s Resilience

In the vast expanse of Southern California’s high desert, 83-year-old self-taught artist Jessie Homer French’s vibrant artistry comes alive. Steeped in the stark beauty of her surroundings, her work paints a vivid narrative of life, death, and the indomitable spirit of nature. With an exhibition titled ‘Normal Landscapes’ at the Various Small Fires gallery in Los Angeles, Homer French’s artistry finds a home.

Capturing Nature’s Resilience

Her paintings, a vivid juxtaposition of color and devastation, often feature recurrent themes such as cemeteries and wildfires. Yet, they are not mere depictions of destruction. They showcase the aftermath of fires, highlighting the resilience of life through the regrowth of wildflowers. Amid the charred remains of a landscape, the persistence of nature shines through, a testament to her profound connection to the environment.

Solitude and Connection

Homer French’s bond with nature extends beyond her canvas. A resident of Pinyon Crest, a secluded community hidden from the highway, she embraces a life devoid of digital distractions. A widow since 2021, she leads a life of simplicity and self-sufficiency, devoid of internet or cellphones. She finds solace in the rivers of the eastern Sierras, Oregon, and British Columbia, an avid fly fisher who immerses herself in the tranquility of Nature’s embrace.

Recognition and Detachment

From her modeling days in New York City to her life with Robin French amidst the influential personalities of the Cool School art scene, Homer French’s journey has been one of quiet determination. Working without the expectation of recognition, her passion for painting was her driving force. However, her husband’s encouragement and connections introduced her work to a larger audience. Gaining international attention, her paintings were featured in the Venice Biennale and the Hammer Museum’s ‘Made in LA’ biennial. Yet, despite her rising fame, Homer French remains detached from the business aspect of her career, fearing the potential compromise of her genuine love for painting.

Her artistry, a blend of folk and modern influences, resonates deeply with its viewers. The optimism and directness in her paintings offer a refreshing perspective, a testament to the resilience and beauty of life amid devastation. At 83, Jessie Homer French is a beacon of inspiration, her artistry a vibrant testament to the power of passion and the enduring spirit of nature.